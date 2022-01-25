Joe Biden calls Fox reporter a 'stupid son of a bitch' as he's quizzed on inflation

By Will Taylor

US president Joe Biden called a Fox News reporter a "son of a bitch" after being asked about inflation.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, journalists shouted questions at the commander-in-chief, who was quick to show his disdain for the line of questioning.

Fox's Peter Doocy asked about inflation, which is at a 40-year-high and has hit Mr Biden's approval ratings.

"Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms [elections]?" Mr Doocy asked.

Mr Biden sarcastically responded with: "It's a great asset - more inflation."

He shook his head and a microphone picked up his follow up: "What a stupid son of a bitch."

Mr Doocy later joked about the remark on Fox, telling viewers: "Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true."

He added that Mr Biden had called him later and told him it was "nothing personal, pal". The two have bickered before.

The president has made tackling inflation a key part of his economic agenda, and he was convening the Competition Council body of advisers on Monday, which is focused on changing rules to help people deal with soaring prices.

Mr Biden's administration has vowed to take action after previously declaring inflation "transitory".

There are global fears about the impact on prices amid supply chain issues and the demand for goods and services as economies open up after Covid lockdowns.