Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

20 January 2022, 21:56

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Iain Dale took aim Joe Biden for "appeasing Vladimir Putin".

Iain said: "You know the phrase 'if you don't learn from history you are condemned to repeat it'?

"Well, I wish Joe Biden would learn from history - because yesterday he effectively tried to emulate Neville Chamberlain.

"He was appeasing Vladimir Putin, which I think he's been doing frankly ever since he became President."

"And he effectively said that if Russia only does a minor incursion into Ukraine [then they] won't really see that as an invasion and there won't be as serious consequences as if it was a full invasion.

"Now, how do you think that was read in the Kremlin.

"Well, I know exactly it would have been read in the Kremlin.

"It would have been read as weakness."

He later added: "Most people expect that the Russians are going to invade Ukraine in the near future.

"Now, I would like to see a US President standing up to that.

"I'm not suggesting that we in the West should go to war over Ukraine.

"But I don't think demonstrating signs of weakness is actually going to help anybody, particularly the Ukrainians."

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future

LBC Views: Can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess?
Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson
Iain Dale has criticised the PM for "throwing Allegra Stratton under the bus"

Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy

