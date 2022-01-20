Tom Swarbrick 10pm - 1am
Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'
20 January 2022, 21:56
This is the moment Iain Dale took aim Joe Biden for "appeasing Vladimir Putin".
Iain said: "You know the phrase 'if you don't learn from history you are condemned to repeat it'?
"Well, I wish Joe Biden would learn from history - because yesterday he effectively tried to emulate Neville Chamberlain.
"He was appeasing Vladimir Putin, which I think he's been doing frankly ever since he became President."
"And he effectively said that if Russia only does a minor incursion into Ukraine [then they] won't really see that as an invasion and there won't be as serious consequences as if it was a full invasion.
"Now, how do you think that was read in the Kremlin.
"Well, I know exactly it would have been read in the Kremlin.
"It would have been read as weakness."
He later added: "Most people expect that the Russians are going to invade Ukraine in the near future.
"Now, I would like to see a US President standing up to that.
"I'm not suggesting that we in the West should go to war over Ukraine.
"But I don't think demonstrating signs of weakness is actually going to help anybody, particularly the Ukrainians."