Joe Biden touches down in the UK ahead of G7 summit with Boris Johnson

9 June 2021, 19:38 | Updated: 9 June 2021, 20:46

Joe Biden touched down on Wednesday
Joe Biden touched down on Wednesday. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Joe Biden has arrived in the UK in his first overseas trip as president.

The US President is due to meet Boris Johnson face to face on Thursday, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, which begins on Friday.

The event, which sees leaders of some of the world's wealthiest countries meet, will be highly-secured with 5,000 officers deployed to support Devon and Cornwall Police.

They will join the inevitable security entourage that follows a US president on his travels.

Mr Biden arrived on board Air Force One, the US president's aeroplane, at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Wednesday evening.

The base has a major US Air Force presence.

Joined by the First Lady, Dr Jill Biden, the president was due to address military personnel and their families.

He is due to meet Mr Johnson ahead of the G7 gathering, which is expected to focus on the coronavirus pandemic and recovery. Big tech and climate action are also among the expected topics.

Both leaders have used the slogan of "build back better" to tagline their bids to have their countries recover from the health and economic damage caused by coronavirus.

Observers have made demands that the wealthiest nations should do more to supply vaccines to poorer countries.

There are fears about the impact Covid is having on less-developed nations, with wealthier countries vaccinating their populations much quicker, aided by their ability to develop, produce and buy jabs.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr John Nkengasong said ahead of the summit that leaders should share spare Covid vaccines to avoid a "moral catastrophe".

African nations have barely begun rolling out vaccines. South Africa, with its robust economy, has fully vaccinated just 0.8% of its population, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Meanwhile, issues around Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol may feature as Mr Biden and Mr Johnson meet.

The UK and the EU are locked in a dispute over Northern Ireland's status after Brexit, with the UK concerned the protocol will prevent Britain sending goods like sausages to the province.

Mr Biden's administration has warned against putting the Northern Ireland peace process at risk.

