British billionaire Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis indicted by US authorities for 'brazen' insider trading scheme

25 July 2023, 23:50 | Updated: 26 July 2023, 00:36

Joe Lewis has been indicted for insider trading in the US.
Joe Lewis has been indicted for insider trading in the US. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The British billionaire has been indicted for insider trading, the US attorney in Manhattan has said.

Posting on Twitter, Damian Williams said in a video statement: "Today I'm announcing that my office, the southern district of New York has indicted Joe Lewis, the British billionaire, for orchestrating a brazen insider trading scheme.

“We allege that for years Joe Lewis abused access to corporate board rooms and repeatedly provided inside information to his romantic partners, his personal assistants, his pilots and his friends.”

“Those folks then traded on that inside information, and made millions of dollars in the stock market because thanks to Lewis those bets were a sure thing."

"None of this was necessary. Joe Lewis is a wealthy man, but as we allege he used insider information to compensate his employees, or to shower gifts on his friends and lovers."

Read more: Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

Read more: Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Shaka Hislop collapses live on TV

"That's classic corporate corruption. It's cheating and it's against the law."

Mr Lewis owns the Tavistock Group which includes Tottenham Hotspur and the UK pub operator Mitchells & Butlers.

His wealth is estimated at four-point-six-five billion pounds, according to Forbes.

Mr Lewis bought a controlling state in the premier league club in 201 for £22m from Lord Alan Sugar.

Aged 86, the billionaire now lives in the Bahamas.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The group opened up about when they heard the news of co-star Paul's death.

'It doesn’t feel like he’s gone’: S Club reveal nervous calls they made to Paul Cattermole hours before his death

The UK Foreign Office issued a travel guidance update.

Foreign Office tells holidaymakers to have ‘appropriate insurance’ in update as TUI releases list of off-limit hotels

Belgium Brussels Attacks

Six guilty over Brussels terror attacks that killed 32 people

APTOPIX Long Island Serial Killings

US police complete search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan

Mexico Missing Students

Report questions Mexican military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

Space Station

Nasa power outage temporarily halts contact with space station

France UNESCO Biden

Jill Biden marks US re-entry into Unesco with flag-raising ceremony in Paris

Earns Microsoft

Microsoft reports 20.1 billion dollar quarterly profit and pledges to lead on AI

Biden Dog

Joe Biden’s dog ‘bit Secret Service officers 10 times in four months’

Jet announced the pair have officially tied the knot.

‘We're married!’: Gladiators star Jet ties the knot in intimate ceremony after supermarket meet-cute with wife

China Politics

China’s foreign minister replaced after weeks of absence

Europe Weather

Two dead as Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued

People – Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after reckless driving charge

Russia Putin

Putin plans to visit China in October, says Kremlin

The exploded departure hall pictured at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, Tuesday 22 March 2016. At least 13 people have been killed after two explosions in the departure hall of Brussels Airport.

Six bombers convicted for murder for part in Brussels 2016 terrorist attacks which killed 36 people at airport

Latest News

See more Latest News

US Russia Ukraine War Trevor Reed

Marine veteran freed by Russia in prisoner swap injured fighting in Ukraine – US

Israel Politics

Israeli doctors stage walkout after law is passed weakening top court

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James’ son Bronny, 18, stable after suffering cardiac arrest – spokesman

Biden

Joe Biden signs proclamation for monument to lynched black teenager Emmett Till

Philip was seen buying more knives to replace the ones he used to murder his wife

Knife killer seen in newly-released footage buying new blades to replace the ones he used to stab wife to death
Qin Gang has been removed as China's foreign minister.

Chinese foreign minister removed from office a month after vanishing amid rumours of ‘affair’ with TV presenter
DeSantis Accident

DeSantis in four-car crash while travelling to campaign event in Tennessee

Connor Gibson walked his sister to an area of woodland where he tried to rape her, then strangled her

Chilling moment brother, 20, leads sister, 16, to woodland before sexually assaulting and strangling her
Nigeria Central Bank

Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor in court on firearms charges

Europe Ukraine Grain

EU agriculture officials to look at funding Ukrainian grain transportation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit