Joe Westerman booed by fans and subbed after 30 minutes in first start since sex act video emerged

Joe Westerman (left) was booed by fans and subbed after 30 minutes in his first match since a video emerged online of him performing a sex act on a woman in an alleyway. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Joe Westerman was booed by fans and subbed after 30 minutes in his first match since a video emerged online of the rugby league star performing a sex act on a woman in an alleyway.

Footage leaked on social media showed the Castleford Tigers player with a woman who was reportedly a friend's partner near a Greggs Pontefract last weekend.

The 33-year-old loose forward was caught with his penis out in the footage the passerby asks "can I have a go?"

His wife Lauren, also 33, kicked him out of their West Yorkshire home, while Westerman apologised and said he was working on his "decision-making around alcohol".

Despite the controversy, Mr Westerman was named in Castleford's starting line-up away at Hull FC in their opening 2023 Super League game on Sunday.

As the teams were announced, Mr Westerman was booed in some quarters of the stadium, but was given a rousing cheer from his club's away fans.

He had few touches in a tough start for the Wakefield side, who were 16-0 down after just 16 minutes.

The rugby league star (pictured) had few touches in a tough start for the Wakefield side, who were 16-0 down after just 16 minutes. Picture: Alamy

He was then jeered after being subbed off after 30 minutes.

He was reintroduced with 20 minutes to go and contributed to a late comback, but it wasn't enough as his side lost 32-30.

Joe Westerman (right) is tackled by Hull FC's Joe Lovodua during the Betfred Super League match at the MKM Stadium. Picture: Alamy

After the clip emerged, Mr Westerman apologised to his family, friends, and his club.

"I'd like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol," he said.