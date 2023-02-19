Joe Westerman booed by fans and subbed after 30 minutes in first start since sex act video emerged

19 February 2023, 18:49 | Updated: 19 February 2023, 18:54

Joe Westerman (left) was booed by fans and subbed after 30 minutes in his first match since a video emerged online of him performing a sex act on a woman in an alleyway.
Joe Westerman (left) was booed by fans and subbed after 30 minutes in his first match since a video emerged online of him performing a sex act on a woman in an alleyway. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Joe Westerman was booed by fans and subbed after 30 minutes in his first match since a video emerged online of the rugby league star performing a sex act on a woman in an alleyway.

Footage leaked on social media showed the Castleford Tigers player with a woman who was reportedly a friend's partner near a Greggs Pontefract last weekend.

The 33-year-old loose forward was caught with his penis out in the footage the passerby asks "can I have a go?"

His wife Lauren, also 33, kicked him out of their West Yorkshire home, while Westerman apologised and said he was working on his "decision-making around alcohol".

Despite the controversy, Mr Westerman was named in Castleford's starting line-up away at Hull FC in their opening 2023 Super League game on Sunday.

Read more: Woman, 74, who died in Exeter park attacked with a knife, police say

Read more: Sculpture by renowned artist Jeff Koons worth £35k accidentally smashed during VIP event

As the teams were announced, Mr Westerman was booed in some quarters of the stadium, but was given a rousing cheer from his club's away fans.

He had few touches in a tough start for the Wakefield side, who were 16-0 down after just 16 minutes.

The rugby league star (pictured) had few touches in a tough start for the Wakefield side, who were 16-0 down after just 16 minutes.
The rugby league star (pictured) had few touches in a tough start for the Wakefield side, who were 16-0 down after just 16 minutes. Picture: Alamy

He was then jeered after being subbed off after 30 minutes.

He was reintroduced with 20 minutes to go and contributed to a late comback, but it wasn't enough as his side lost 32-30.

Joe Westerman (right) is tackled by Hull FC's Joe Lovodua during the Betfred Super League match at the MKM Stadium
Joe Westerman (right) is tackled by Hull FC's Joe Lovodua during the Betfred Super League match at the MKM Stadium. Picture: Alamy

After the clip emerged, Mr Westerman apologised to his family, friends, and his club.

"I'd like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert at the 75th annual Directors Guild of America Awards

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win DGA’s top prize

People Tom Sizemore

Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

An iconic sculpture by American artist Jeff Koons worth £35,000 was accidentally smashed during a VIP event at a Miami gallery.

Sculpture by renowned artist Jeff Koons worth £35k accidentally smashed during VIP event

A woman, 74, who died in a park in Exeter was the victim of a knife attack, police have said.

Woman, 74, who died in Exeter park attacked with a knife, police say

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore is reportedly in a critical condition at an LA hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm at his home on 2am on Saturday.

Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore 'in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm'

US secretary of state Antony Blinken helps US military personnel carry aid, at Incirlik Air Base (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)

Blinken tours Turkey’s earthquake zone and pledges 100m dollars in aid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, at Incirlik Air Base

US Secretary of State arrives for tour of Turkey’s earthquake zone

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea confirms ICBM test ahead of US and South Korea joint training

Police have found a body

Police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley find body in river a mile from where she disappeared

Jack Letts mother said she was 'racked with self-incrimination'

'Maybe I was too liberal': Mother of Islamist 'Jihadi Jack' says she is 'racked with self-recrimination' over son's crimes
Iran International has had to close its UK operations

Shock as police tell Iranian broadcaster to leave London as officers 'can't protect them from regime killers' on UK soil

There is 'no indication' that Nicola Bulley went into the river, an expert has claimed

Nicola Bulley police 'draft in top investigator from Britain's FBI' in bid to finally solve case of missing mother

Boris Becker has been branded 'a devil' by his wife

Boris Becker is a 'devil' who 'has abandoned his son', estranged wife claims after shamed tennis star's prison release

Cargo ships

Grain shipments from Ukraine drop as Russia blamed for slowing inspections

Richard Gere was on holiday with his wife Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere, 73, 'rushed to hospital with pneumonia' on trip to Mexico for wife's 40th birthday

Andrew could be evicted from the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew to be 'evicted' from 30-room royal mansion, as King Charles tells him 'use your own money to pay for things'

Latest News

See more Latest News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken

China’s balloon incursion ‘must never happen again’, says US

Rishi Sunak has been warned by former-PM Boris Johnson that it would be 'great mistake' to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in favour of a new Brexit deal.

Rishi Sunak warned by Boris Johnson that dropping NI Protocol Bill would be 'great mistake'
Stock image of a BA flighton on final approach to Philadelphia International Airport.

Cabin crew 'conduct mid-air search after scorpion runs loose' during transatlantic flight

A video posted on social media showing a 'TikTok detective' apparently digging near where missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley disappeared has sparked outrage, as police urge amateur sleuths not to 'distract' the investigation.

Outrage after TikTok video circulates showing amateur sleuth 'digging in woodland near where Nicola Bulley vanished'
Jimmy Carter

Former US president Jimmy Carter getting home hospice care

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that the UK is "ready to support all allies" if they can provide fighter jets to Ukraine immediately.

Rishi Sunak says UK stands 'ready to support all allies' to supply Ukraine with fighter jets 'now'
India Cheetahs

India welcomes 12 cheetahs from South Africa

Police have released new images of actor McKenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law as the search continues.

Police release new photos of Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law

Keanu Reeves speaks onstage during "Collider": Directors on Directing Panel at Comic-Con at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has newly-found fungus-killing compound named after him

A customer checks out a hand gun (Brittainy Newman/AP)

Supreme Court’s ruling sets new standards for gun control legislation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says UK needs to give Ukraine what it needs

Caller says the UK ‘should give Ukrainians what they need to finish the job’

Andrew Marr 19/02/23

'Labour has their finger on the pulse', says Andrew Castle as the party lead in polls for the sixth week in a row
Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Corbyn Frei Article

Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

Barrister says victim blaming has blamed Nicola Bulley case

Barrister says 'victim blaming' has plagued Nicola Bulley case

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit