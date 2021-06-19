John Bercow joins Labour insisting 'this Government needs to be replaced'

19 June 2021, 19:51

John Bercow has joined the Labour Party
John Bercow has joined the Labour Party. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Former Conservative MP John Bercow, who became the scourge of Brexiteers as Commons Speaker, says he has joined the Labour Party.

Mr Bercow said he regards the Tories under Boris Johnson as "reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic".

Having stepped down as Speaker in 2019, he announced on Saturday that he joined Labour in recent weeks.

"I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the Labour brand," he told the Observer.

"The conclusion I have reached is that this Government needs to be replaced. The reality is that the Labour Party is the only vehicle that can achieve that objective. There is no other credible option."

More follows...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Champ

Joe Biden pays tribute to his ‘cherished’ dog Champ, who has died aged 13
Matthew O'Toole is set to make a full recovery

Man who collapsed in London street looking for ‘guardian angel’ who saved his life
People queue for a vaccine outside the London Stadium

Huge queues in London as stadiums are transformed into giant Covid jab clinics
Poland LGBT Parade

Warsaw pride parade back after backlash and pandemic break

Hong Kong Apple Daily

Editor and chief executive denied bail in Apple Daily case in Hong Kong
The Queen attends Royal Ascot on Saturday

Queen all smiles as she attends Ascot for first time since 2019

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes

Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes
Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros
Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears
John Bolton: China is the 'existential threat of the 21st century'

John Bolton: 'China is the existential threat of the 21st century'
James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'
Sadiq Khan was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan: Euro 2020 finals should stay at Wembley

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London