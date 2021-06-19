John Bercow joins Labour insisting 'this Government needs to be replaced'

John Bercow has joined the Labour Party. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Former Conservative MP John Bercow, who became the scourge of Brexiteers as Commons Speaker, says he has joined the Labour Party.

Mr Bercow said he regards the Tories under Boris Johnson as "reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic".

Having stepped down as Speaker in 2019, he announced on Saturday that he joined Labour in recent weeks.

"I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the Labour brand," he told the Observer.

"The conclusion I have reached is that this Government needs to be replaced. The reality is that the Labour Party is the only vehicle that can achieve that objective. There is no other credible option."

