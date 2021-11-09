PM: Countries must 'pull out all the stops' to limit global warming to 1.5C

Boris Johnson will return to COP26 on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson will urge countries to "pull out all the stops" to limit global warming to 1.5C in the final days of COP26.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister was speaking ahead of returning to the crucial climate talks in Glasgow on Wednesday, where the summit is in its final days.

On Wednesday, negotiators are set to scrutinise a first draft of a "cover decision" - a negotiated outcome to the talks that aims to boost climate action.

Negotiators are also trying to hammer out agreement on technical parts of the global climate treaty, the Paris Agreement, including common timeframes for national commitments on emissions reductions and agreed ways for countries to report on their progress, to help turn pledges into action.

There are also negotiations on providing finance for developing countries to cope with climate change and address the issue of loss and damage to people, livelihoods, land and infrastructure caused by global warming in poorer nations.

Read more: COP26 analysis: Obama calls on young people to 'stay angry' in climate fight

Read more: COP26 analysis: Climate change isn't gender neutral as women bear the brunt of crisis

"Negotiating teams are doing the hard yards in these final days of COP26 to turn promises into action on climate change," the Prime Minister said.

"There's still much to do. I'll be meeting with ministers and negotiators to hear about where progress has been made and where the gaps must be bridged.

"This is bigger than any one country and it is time for nations to put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people.

"We need to pull out all the stops if we're going to keep 1.5C within our grasp."

The draft cover decision is being published into Wednesday morning, with delegations expected to be in contact with their leaders and capitals to discuss what their position on it will be - particularly in those countries whose leaders did not attend the world leaders summit, such as China and Russia.

Read more: PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'

Countries are positioning themselves for the final days of negotiations, with Nick Mabey from climate think tank E3G suggesting "a high ambition outcome is still on the table" and momentum is with those countries pushing for ambition.

Robin Mace-Snaith, lead climate analyst for aid agency CAFOD, said: "We have to get new, additional, and needs-based loss and damage finance and a system to deliver it to vulnerable communities in low-income countries.

"At the same time, there needs to be a place in the UN climate process to formalise these discussions, so countries can be held accountable for their promises."

"With the PM due to be back on Wednesday at Cop, we hope he gets this over the line and delivers the action needed on loss and damage."

The Prime Minister will be joined by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Glasgow, where he will meet with heads of delegations and other groups.