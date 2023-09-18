Jonnie Irwin reveals cancer is ‘on the move again’ as he shares his frustration over wait for scans

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about the 'frustration' over waiting for scans amid his cancer battle. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about his frustration waiting for scans amid his battle with terminal cancer.

The A Place in the Sun star has revealed his cancer is “on the move again” in a new post shared online.

Jonnie, 49, was given just six months to live when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in August 2020.

The star publicly shared his prognosis in November, announcing he may only have “months to live” as his lung cancer had spread to his brain.

In a new post shared online, Jonnie gave a candid update about his frustrations amid his battle against cancer.

Sharing a photo of himself wearing an oxygen mask, he wrote: “The wait for more scans is frustrating when you know the cancer is on the move again.”

“Meanwhile there’s stuff I can do to make the terrain as tough as possible for growth and the ladies down at serenti_health are part of my team of suppliers for various therapies.

“I’d recommend this place to anyone wanting to tap into a healthier lifestyle. Big shout as always goes to how_to_starve_cancer whose constant help has a huge impact.”

Jonnie and his wife Jessica Holmes share three children, Rex, four, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac. The children are not aware of his terminal diagnosis.

His update comes after he described earlier this summer the moment he told his wife about his terminal cancer diagnosis.

He told Hello! magazine: “I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much.

“That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible.”

The star shared an update online. Picture: Instagram

The 49-year-old has been documenting his cancer battle since his diagnosis.

Social media users took to the comment section to offer their support to the star, as one wrote: “So good to see you smile and looking so well Jonnie. Praying for you.”

Another said: “Keep kicking i's butt Jonnie, you are doing brilliant & you look fabulous.”

One also added: “What an inspiration, keep smashing it mate.”