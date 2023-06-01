Jose Mourinho waits in car park to accost referee he called a 'f*****g disgrace' after Europa League final loss

Jose Mourinho threw a temper tantrum at referee Anthony Taylor following his Roma's defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League final last night. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Jose Mourinho threw a temper tantrum at British referee Anthony Taylor - after the official presided over Roma's loss against Sevilla in last night's Europa League final.

The iconic Portuguese manager hit out at Taylor's card-heavy performance in Budapest yesterday night after the gaffer's loss on penalties.

He was recorded in the car park of the Puskas Arena, Hungary, waiting to remonstrate with Taylor in footage that was posted online.

The manager, who is well-known for moaning about officiating, wildly swore at the referee after unsportingly throwing his runners-up medal into the crowd.

He said that the Brit was a "f***ing disgrace" for "bull****' decisions" during his second consecutive European final.

Jose continued: "F***ing disgrace man, it's a f***ing disgrace".

He then began swearing at the official in Italian. 'F*** off,' he continued.

Mourinho's gripes became clear during extra time in Hungary, as he got visibly irate at officials on the touchline.

He was warned over his conduct in the dug-out - receiving a yellow card alongside two others on his bench.

The biggest flashpoint came as Roma were denied a penalty which incensed Mourinho and his staff.

Mourinho said after the match: "Pellegrini falls in box and given a yellow card; Ocampos did exactly the same thing and he doesn’t get one. It’s a scandal.

"VAR called the referee and shames Ocampos but there’s no card given. Lamela – who, by the way, scored one of the penalties – deserved a second yellow but didn’t get it. And let’s not even talk about the big decisions."

He added: "The injustice is shown by the fact Lamela should've had a second yellow, he didn't, and he converted a penalty in the shoot-out."