'Hail and thunder' to hit UK ahead of Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend

Hail and thunder are predicted for Tuesday before showers over the Jubilee Bank Holiday. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

People planning barbecues and street parties over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee may have to alter their plans as forecasters have issued their latest weather forecast for the bumper Bank Holiday weekend.

The Met Office is warning of ‘persistent’ showers, during the extended break, despite earlier forecasts that it could be the hottest weekend of the year so far.

But the Met Office said “good sunny spells" are in store for the many street parties and outdoor events planned across the country, though people should not expect a scorcher.

Met Office meteorologist Richard Miles said: "It's fine and dry rather than major sunshine, but good sunny spells.

"Most people should see a bit of sunshine".

But people going to outdoor celebrations would be wise to be ready for all eventualities, he said.

"You'd be unlucky if you had to use the umbrella, but take one just in case, because you can never know," Mr Miles said.

"You're more likely to need the sunglasses than the umbrella."

Hail and thunder are being forecast in some areas in the east and north for Tuesday.

The latest update to the five-day weather forecast suggests showers will develop on ‘most days’ from Wednesday. The north west is likely to see the worst of the rain.

The Met Office says that a plume of hot air has potential to bring ‘heavy rain’ to some parts of the UK.

Forecasters said in an update this morning that for Wednesday to Friday showers would be “developing most days, with some more organised rain possible for the northwest at times.

“However between the showers a good deal of dry weather and it should become warmer.”

However the Met Office’s chief meteorologist predicted conditions could be changeable, saying: "There’s still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee weekend forecast.

"On balance, it looks like after a showery start, though still fine in places, high pressure will attempt to build from the west bringing more settled and drier weather, at least for some."

Outlook for this week:

Monday:

On Monday, low pressure to the north is bringing sunny intervals and some heavy rain, with hail and thunder possible in Scotland.

Tuesday:

Sunshine in south-western areas in the afternoon, but showers hitting the north, east and Northern Ireland. The Met Office five-day forecast says showers will be heavy with hail and thunder in the east and north. Best of sunshine in southwestern areas for the afternoon, but cloudier with rain in Northern Ireland.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday:

Wednesday will be drier for many, with the clouds clearing further for the first day of the four-day bank holiday on Thursday.

After a chilly start and showers in Northern Ireland and western Scotland, most of the UK will enjoy fine and dry conditions with sunny spells.

On Friday, it will be a similar picture for most, with some areas basking in "plenty of sunshine", the Met Office said, though rain could fall in central and northern England.

Saturday and Sunday:

On Saturday and Sunday it's looking quite settled, with most places seeing quite a bit of fine and dry weather again, with a risk of showers this time in the south east and east coast.