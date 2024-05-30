Judge left dumbfounded as man with suspended licence appears in US court - from behind wheel of car

The judge looked stunned as the defendant appeared before the virtual court room. Picture: Hon J Cedric Simpson Live Feed/YouTube

By Flaminia Luck

A man who was accused of driving with a suspended licence has left a court in the US dumbfounded as he joined his remote hearing - from behind the wheel of a car.

Corey Harris, 44, appeared before the stunned courtroom in Michigan from his car despite being charged with driving on a suspended licence.

Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson looked visibly shocked and questioned the defendant as he joined the virtual Zoom hearing asking him: “Mr Harris, are you driving?”

In the video, which appeared on the Judge's YouTube channel, Mr Harris can be heard replying: "I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually," as he turned the wheel.

The exchange was captured on Judge Cedric Simpson's YouTube livestream. Picture: Hon. J. Cedric Simpson/YouTube

Judge Simpson scolded the defendant for breaking the law as soon as Mr Harris had parked.

He told his lawyer, who was present in court: “So maybe I don’t understand something.

This is a driving with a suspended license [case]. And he was just driving. And he didn’t have a license.”

Judge Simpson later revoked Mr Harris’s bond and sentenced him to jail time.

Mr Harris was instructed to turn himself into the Washtenaw County Jail by that evening.

“Oh, my God,” responded Harris from his car seat, dropping his head to his chest.

