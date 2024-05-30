‘I will not be intimidated’: Diane Abbott vows to fight General Election despite being ‘banned’ from standing for Labour

30 May 2024, 00:22

Diane Abbott has insisted she will fight to stand in the General Election
Diane Abbott has insisted she will fight to stand in the General Election. Picture: Getty

'Diane Abbott has always been standing up and has always been put down.'

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Diane Abbott has insisted she will stand as an MP following reports she has been "barred" by the Labour leadership from standing under the party's banner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It emerged on Tuesday evening that Ms Abbott had the Labour whip restored following an investigation into comments she made about the Jewish community.

But Labour has reportedly banned Ms Abbott from standing under the party banner, meaning she will likely fight for re-election as an independent.

"For as long as it is possible, I will be the member of Parliament for Hackney North and Stoke Newington," Ms Abbott said on the steps of Hackney Town hall on Wednesday evening.

She insisted evening that she was "shocked" to learned she would be banned.

"They haven't personally communicated with me personally," Ms Abbott added.

But the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer insisted "this is not true" and that "no decision has been made".

Following a report in The Times, Ms Abbott claimed that she had been "banned" from standing as a Labour candidate in July's General Election.

Ms Abbott said this morning: "Although the whip has been restored, I am banned from standing as a Labour candidate."

She went on to confirm her statement writing online this morning: "Naturally I am delighted to have the Labour Whip restored and to be a member of the PLP.

"Thank you to all those who supported me along the way. I will be campaigning for a Labour victory. But I am very dismayed that numerous reports suggest I have been barred as a candidate."

Ex-Labour MP says she 'will probably vote Green' because 'Labour need a shake'

Labour sources told The Telegraph that senior figures in the party are trying to reach a “soft landing” for the MP whereby she can “go with grace”.

Read more: ‘Cutting NHS waiting lists is our priority’: Starmer unveils ‘first steps’ for Government if elected into Downing Street

Read more: Iain Dale to step down from LBC to put himself forward to be selected as a candidate for MP in the General Election

Sir Keir has come under pressure over Diane Abbott's candidacy, after it emerged she had the Labour whip restored on Tuesday following its withdrawal in April last year over comments she made about racism.

The Labour leader continued to refuse to say whether the veteran MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington would be allowed to stand under his party's banner on July 4.

Ex-Labour MP says she 'will probably vote Green' because 'Labour need a shake'

Follow the LBC live General Election blog for all the twists and turns of the campaign train and listen live to LBC on Global Player, our official app

He faced renewed questions after it was reported an internal investigation into Ms Abbott was completed five months ago, but insisted the matter would be resolved by Labour's National Executive Committee "in due course".

Former Labour leader and independent MP Jeremy Corbyn has told LBC's Fraser Knight he will support Ms Abbott as she plans to stand to be the MP for Hackney North. 

"I've spent my life fighting for justice, peace and socialism - sometimes you have to fight back against the people who attack us. It's not me they are attacking, or Diane they are attacking, it's the people here," Mr Corbyn told LBC. 

Corbyn's message to Starmer

"The Labour party ought to be a broad church and any movement that tends to represent working class has to be a broad inclusive church. You don't achieve things by driving people out  - only by bringing people in," the former Labour leader said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Junior doctors in England have announced new strike dates ahead of the General Election.

Junior doctors timed strikes days before election to coincide with Labour's NHS announcement, Health Sec suggests

Trump Hush Money

Jury in Trump’s hush money case conclude first day of deliberations

Tom Parry and his son Richie

Father and son, 12, missing after going on hike in Scottish highlands as police issue urgent appeal

Giovanni Pernice

TV bosses break silence on Strictly's investigation into former dancing star Giovanni Pernice

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein may face new charges, New York prosecutors say

Angela Rayner accuses Tories of using "desperate tactics" after Police drop probe into council house row

Angela Rayner cleared by HMRC following tax row over sale of former council house

People queue to cast their votes at a polling station during general elections, in Cape Town, South Africa

Polls close in South African election seen as their most important in 30 years

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the PGA Championship course

World No1 golfer Scottie Scheffler cleared as police drop charges following US PGA Championship arrest

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines parked after the SQ321 London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand

Rapid changes in gravitational force ‘led to 178ft altitude drop on plane’

Diane Abbott MP addresses a crowd of supporters in Hackney

‘I will not let myself be intimidated’: Diane Abbott insists she will stand for election after being ‘barred’ by Labour

Former Man United star Roy Keane left 'in shock' after allegedly being 'headbutted' through door

Former Man United star Roy Keane left 'in shock' after being 'headbutted' through door at Premier League game

Israel Palestinians

Israeli military says it has seized strategic corridor along Gaza-Egypt border

Jess Phillips speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr

Sunak urged to deselect Liz Truss over appearance on podcast whose founder said he 'wouldn't rape' Jess Phillips

Brazil Floods

Brazil’s president withdraws ambassador to Israel

Moldova U.S. Blinken

US pledges £106m in aid to Moldova to counter Russian influence

Britain’s worst dine and dash couple jailed for dodging £1,000 in restaurant bills after antics were exposed on CCTV

Britain’s worst dine and dash couple jailed for dodging £1,000 in restaurant bills after antics were exposed on CCTV

Latest News

See more Latest News

A volcano spews lava in Grindavik, Iceland

Volcano in Iceland erupts, triggering evacuation of Blue Lagoon geothermal spa

"Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine," a spokesperson said

Person killed after falling into passenger plane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Explosion Ohio

Building explosion kills bank employee and injures seven in Ohio

Stoke on Trent North MP, Jonathan Gullis pictured with Yasser Hussain, who was jailed for eight years in 2006

Tory party Deputy Chairman Jonathan Gullis pictured campaigning with convicted heroin dealer
The family of a woman stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth have paid tribute to 'one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls'.

Family of woman, 34, stabbed to death in Bournemouth pay tribute to a 'funny, kind, energetic soul'
A landfill stench has been drifting across the Lancashire town

Homes ‘smell like rotten eggs’ as stench from landfill overwhelms Lancashire town

Police in Nottingham have stopped a car packed with 14 people travelling through New Basford.

Nottingham police stop car carrying 14 including eight children not wearing seatbelts

Coleen Rooney has accused Rebekah Vardy of running up an "unreasonable" legal bill

Wagatha Christie clash continues as Rebekah Vardy accused of racking up 'unreasonable' £320k legal bills
Teacher murdered boyfriend after he confessed to affair and wrote her a letter that he’d love her ‘until the day I die’

Teacher murdered boyfriend after he confessed to affair and wrote her a letter that he’d love her ‘until the day I die’
Balloons with rubbish believed to have been sent by North Korea hang on electric wires as South Korean army soldiers stand guard in Muju, South Korea

North Korea flies balloons carrying rubbish over the South

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kensington Palace has reportedly been inundated with get-well-soon cards for the Princess.

Princess Kate has been 'spending more time out and about’ with family as she continues cancer battle
King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism

King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit