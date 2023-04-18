'Evil will never win': Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann hits back after 'phone seized' by cops

18 April 2023, 12:47

Julia Wendell(l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (r) has hit back after a phone was seized during a police search in California. Julia sparked a worldwide storm after claiming she was Madeleine McCann (inset)
By StephenRigley

The woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann has hit back after it emerged a phone was seized by police during a search in California.

Julia Wendell spoke out after it emerged officers took the phone and searched the house in California where she was staying after private investigator and celebrity mediumDr Johansson took her to America.

On her Instagram post, Julia wrote: "I would like you to know that there is no open, active investigation about me in Poland."

Julia said that she had complained about Dr Johansson and added: "I will not allow people to make false accusations about me and I also will not accept people spreading lies so you should know that I will never give up and I will find out the truth."

Julia Wendell who has claimed she is Madeleine McCann
Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell
Earlier RadarOnline revealed the phone had been voluntarily handed in and the property searched although there were no further details about the reasons behind the search.

Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Mike Woodroof told the publication: "Our investigation is taking a deep look into it and we’re going to let them do their investigative duties and then from that point let the judicial system take over – if it needs to.”

Julia sparked a worldwide storm after claiming she was Madeleine. Her original Instagram account iammadeleinemccan had more than one million followers before it was deactivated.

Dr Johansson took her to California after she received death threats in Poland. She was given power of attorney over the 21-year-old and appeared alongside her on US talk show Dr Phil.

After the DNA test proved she was not Madeleine, Julia returned to Poland and has said that Dr Fia Johansson was "trying to scare" her adding that she’s no longer sure whether the “medium” ever wanted to help at all.

"When I first met Fia for the first time I thought she wanted to help me,” she said. "Now I know she wants only new followers, new clients."

Julia has pledged to take a fresh DNA test after the original test proved she was mostly Polish and could not be Madeleine.

Julia Wendell
Madeleine McCann who vanished in Portugal in 2007
Writing on her Instagram page, Julia said: "I want to do this because I just want to do this, and I don't even have to explain why but I think everyone knows why I want to do this. When the results come, I will let you know everything.”

She also apologised to Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann expressing her disappointment over the results – yet insisting she could still be the missing toddler.

Dr Johansson has said that Julia is probably shook by the reality that she is not Madeleine.Madeleine vanished on a family holiday to Portugal in 2007 aged three.

Scotland Yard cops investigating what happened are set to be given another £300,000 to keep the case going.

