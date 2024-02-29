Police drop investigation into MP Julian Knight following allegation of serious sexual assault

29 February 2024, 16:57

Julian Knight
Julian Knight. Picture: UK parliament

By Emma Soteriou

Police have dropped their investigation into MP Julian Knight following an allegation of serious sexual assault.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The case was closed due to "insufficient evidence", Essex Police confirmed on Thursday.

The probe was the second Mr Knight has faced in the last two years.

He shared the update on Thursday, saying: "I have been told that the second police investigation into me has been closed without an arrest.

"I am now exploring my legal options following the complaint I have made to the Metropolitan Police relating to fraud, forgery and perverting the course of justice.

"I wish to thank my wife and my wonderful Parliamentary team for their support during this time. I will be taking a little time now to choose my next steps and recover my mental health.

"I reiterate that under no circumstances will I be seeking the Conservative Whip back."

At the time, Mr Knight called the claims "false" and "malicious".

Read more: MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police following accusation of serious sexual assault

Read more: Sadiq Khan lashes out at ‘racist, Islamophobic, anti-Muslim nonsense’ and blasts ‘weak’ Sunak

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "A man who had been voluntarily interviewed in connection with an investigation into allegations of serious sexual assault has been told he faces no further criminal action.

"The investigation related to alleged incidents outside of Essex which are non-recent.

"We carried out thorough enquiries and supported a number of people who came forward, including offering the support of an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor. ISVAs provide support and counselling, and guide people through the investigative process, and support them at court.

"Following our investigation, it was determined allegations of sexual offences did not meet the Full Code Test for a charging decision.

"We have liaised with the Crown Prosecution throughout.

"A file was presented to the CPS relating to other, non-sexual, offences. After receiving advice from the CPS, the Senior Investigating Officer decided there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

"As such the man has been told he faces no further criminal action."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Texas Wildfires

Huge wildfire grows to become largest in history of Texas

The business will reduce its workforce by around 1,500 jobs, but subject to consultation.

Sainsbury's to axe 1,500 jobs across UK in bid to save £1 billion a year

Donald Prentice Patience was murdered

'Heroin addict Labradoodle thief' faces life in jail after murdering 'loving father', as body found in duvet cover

Israel Palestinians Rafah Photo Gallery

Israeli troops ‘fire on people waiting for aid’ as Gaza death tolls hits 30,000

The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers' wife pays tribute to 'wonderful, brave man' after his death at 66

Red Bull's Team Principal broke his silence as part of a live television interview ahead of the first practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner breaks silence in first live TV interview since inappropriate behaviour accusations surfaced
An image released by the IDF of the scene

Dozens killed in Gaza aid queue after Israel opens fire on civilians, as IDF says most victims run over by trucks

Nicaragua Crackdown Scouts

Nicaragua crackdown ‘tantamount to crimes against humanity’ – UN

The council tenants have now been invited to meet with a housing and support officer.

Hundreds of homes evacuated after Raac panels discovered, with nearly 300 council tenants impacted

Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Holocaust survivor tells William she misses Kate 'so much', as prince handed flowers for his wife on synagogue trip

Paris Atmosphere – Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League Final

Leap-year newspaper raises money and laughs in France

Sergei Sokolov

Editor of top independent Russian newspaper detained for ‘discrediting military’

Exclusive
Homeless people sleeping on the pavement outside retails chain stores store along Oxford Street in central London

Rough sleeping spike 'fuelled by government moving refugees out of hostels after 28 days', council leader says

Body Shop shuts 75 branches across the UK: Full list of store closures revealed

Body Shop shuts 75 branches across the UK: Full list of store closures revealed

"I am also a Wonka! I think we can do this!" Paul said in his video.

'Let's create the Wonka-Verse!': Willy Wonka actor from disastrous event wants to meet Timothée Chalamet

Police at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy, Perthshire

Police admit evidence in murder probe may have been lost after discovering dog walker, 65, was shot dead in Aberfeldy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul Pogba has been banned

Paul Pogba banned from football for four years after ex-Manchester United star failed drugs test
OLY Paris Games Olympic Village Inauguration

Macron vows to swim in cleaned-up Seine during tour of Olympic village

Tuck will not be able to attend Everton matches home or away or any other football fixtures for six years.

Everton fan jailed for 15 weeks for racially abusing fellow fan on club's Facebook page

Figure Humanoid Robots

ChatGPT creator signs deal to put AI into humanoid robots

Russia Putin

Sending Western troops to Ukraine risks global nuclear conflict, says Putin

A yellow weather warning has been issued.

UK to be battered by 15 hours of rain, with yellow weather warning issued - is your area affected?
Five people died when the Titan submersible suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'

Loose metal on the Titanic or passing whales? What caused the mystery banging on the Titan submersible
Christian Brueckner (l) and Madeleine McCann (r)

Madeleine McCann chief suspect 'plotted to abduct and sell' a child while working in Algarve resort, it is claimed
Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Prince William returns to work as he shares emotional message from him and Kate on rise in anti-Semitism
The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.

'Heartbroken' Strictly dance partner Karen Hauer and Paul Hollywood lead tributes to Hairy Biker Dave Myers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry demanded the name of the person responsible for downgrading his security.

Prince Harry demanded name of person responsible for downgrading his security, court documents reveal
The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry faces £1m bill after losing High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection
Thomas Kingston died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston 'died at his parents' £3m country mansion'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit