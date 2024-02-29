Police drop investigation into MP Julian Knight following allegation of serious sexual assault

Julian Knight. Picture: UK parliament

By Emma Soteriou

Police have dropped their investigation into MP Julian Knight following an allegation of serious sexual assault.

The case was closed due to "insufficient evidence", Essex Police confirmed on Thursday.

The probe was the second Mr Knight has faced in the last two years.

He shared the update on Thursday, saying: "I have been told that the second police investigation into me has been closed without an arrest.

"I am now exploring my legal options following the complaint I have made to the Metropolitan Police relating to fraud, forgery and perverting the course of justice.

"I wish to thank my wife and my wonderful Parliamentary team for their support during this time. I will be taking a little time now to choose my next steps and recover my mental health.

"I reiterate that under no circumstances will I be seeking the Conservative Whip back."

At the time, Mr Knight called the claims "false" and "malicious".

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "A man who had been voluntarily interviewed in connection with an investigation into allegations of serious sexual assault has been told he faces no further criminal action.

"The investigation related to alleged incidents outside of Essex which are non-recent.

"We carried out thorough enquiries and supported a number of people who came forward, including offering the support of an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor. ISVAs provide support and counselling, and guide people through the investigative process, and support them at court.

"Following our investigation, it was determined allegations of sexual offences did not meet the Full Code Test for a charging decision.

"We have liaised with the Crown Prosecution throughout.

"A file was presented to the CPS relating to other, non-sexual, offences. After receiving advice from the CPS, the Senior Investigating Officer decided there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

"As such the man has been told he faces no further criminal action."