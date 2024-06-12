Live

General Election LIVE: Greens to push tax hikes for wealthy in manifesto launch

12 June 2024, 07:19

The Green Party will launch their manifesto in Brighton
The Green Party will launch their manifesto in Brighton. Picture: Getty

By LBC

Co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsey will pledge increased taxes on multimillionaires and billionaires to fund projects they say will mend "broken Britain."

The Prime Minister is pledges a "more secure future" for Britains with plans to cut taxes, boost the economy, curb migration and build new homes.

Labour have said that they will increase the number of urgent child dentistry appointments to improve the state of children's teeth.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below

Schapps responds to PM's ITV interview

Nick Ferrari asked Schapps for his reaction to Rishi Sunak's apology for D-Day events 'running over' during his ITV interview.

The Defence Secretary said that the event Sunak missed didn't involve British veterans, saying, "our veterans weren't at the event he famously missed."

He went on to say, "The question really here is, what's in his heart? 

"Here is the Prime Minister who puts the veterans minister in his Cabinet. That's how much he cares about this issue.

"This really only stacks up if you think sunak doesn't care about veterans."

He also defended the PM's claim that he had to 'go without' Sky TV as a child.

Mr Schapps said the channel was only 'one example.'

Katy Ronkin

Grant Schapps joins Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

The Defence Secretary is speaking with Nick live now.

Katy Ronkin

Rishi Sunak said D-Day events "ran over" in ITV interview

Katy Ronkin

What to expect today

– A grilling in Grimsby

This evening Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir will both face questions as part of a Sky News leaders special taking place in Grimsby.

Neither the Prime Minister or the Labour leader will want to flop as they answer questions from journalist Beth Rigby and the studio audience.

Prior to the live broadcast, Mr Sunak is expected to be out campaigning in North East Lincolnshire following the launch of the Tories’ manifesto on Tuesday, which proposed to halve immigration and tax cuts totalling £17.2 billion.

– Potholes, be gone

Meanwhile, Sir Keir will be championing Labour’s pledge to spend £380 million fixing one million potholes every year.

The leader will visit the North East alongside shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh, who has accused the Tories of failing drivers, adding that Labour is the only party “truly on the side of drivers”.

Under the proposals, Labour has promised to fund local authorities to improve the condition of local roads and break down planning barriers to ensure vital upgrades to infrastructure is delivered on time and to budget.

The party has also committed to tackle soaring car insurance costs by calling in regulators to crack down on the causes of soaring costs.

The pledges will be funded by deferring the A27 bypass, instead spending the £320 million on repairs across the country.

– So long, farewell Ofwat

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will be championing the party’s plans for a new clean water authority to replace Ofwat as he pays a visit to the West Midlands and the Home Counties.

The party has promised to “end the sewage scandal” by transforming water firms into public benefit companies, banning bonuses for water bosses until discharges and leaks stop, and replacing Ofwat with a new regulator.

– Greens hit the wealthy with taxes

The Green Party will pledge to raise taxes for the wealthiest in society and mend “broken Britain” in its election manifesto.

A tax on multimillionaires and billionaires will be used to fund improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy, the party said.

Ahead of the manifesto launch in Brighton and Hove, the party’s co-leader Adrian Ramsay said the party intends to change the “conspiracy of silence” on taxes by creating a fairer system and asking those “with the broadest shoulders to pay more”.

Katy Ronkin

Good morning

Good morning, welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Katy Ronkin

Andrea Leadsom dodges question on social care cap

Minister for Public Health Andrea Leadsom has failed to provide detail on a key pledge in the Tories' election manifesto regarding social care.

Flaminia Luck

People should be 'reassured' by the Tory pledge to cap social care, says Leadsom

"You've told people you'll cap social care, but you haven't told them where you'll cap it. That's a pretty key detail, isn't it?"

People should be 'reassured' by the Tory pledge to cap social care, Dame Andrea Leadsom tells @BenKentish, but says details will 'take time.'

Flaminia Luck

Farage 'will not surrender to the mob'

Nigel Farage vowed he "will not surrender to the mob" after incidents in which objects were thrown at him. 

 Speaking at a rally in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, the Reform UK leader described the situation as "very difficult because I actually like going out meeting people". 

He said: "All I can say is that whilst it's concerning and whilst of course it does make me thoughtful and I may need to change tactics, slightly, but I'm going to make one promise to you... and my promise is this: I will not surrender to the mob, I will not stop campaigning, this democratic process has to continue."

Flaminia Luck

Election about 'getting rid of Tories', says Sarwar

This election is about getting rid of the Tories, not independence, Anas Sarwar said. 

 Addressing the leaders debate, the Scottish Labour leader also made a plea to those who support independence. 

 "I don't support independence, I don't support a referendum, but I can understand why so many people across Scotland were looking for an escape route from a Tory Government," he said.

But Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said the issue would "not be off the table" after the election.

Flaminia Luck

Tory minister admits he has 'not read' the Conservatives' manifesto

Mark Spencer, Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs admits to LBC's Tom Swarbrick that he has 'not read' the Conservatives' manifesto.

Flaminia Luck

