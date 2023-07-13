Junior doctors kick off summer of strikes with five days of action in biggest walkout in NHS history

13 July 2023, 09:36 | Updated: 13 July 2023, 09:41

Junior doctors have gone on strike
Junior doctors have gone on strike. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Junior doctors have begun the longest walkout in NHS history as the government weighs up a 6% pay rise for public sector workers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of the British Medical Association are going on strike today as hospitals are forced to prioritise emergency and urgent care and scrap thousands of appointments.

Staffing means hospitals are left giving Christmas Day-style levels of help, while the NHS fears the action will cost £25m a day.

Doctors started the industrial action at 7am on Thursday and it will last until the same time on Tuesday.

Health secretary Steve Barclay has said calls for a 35% pay rise are a non-starter.

The BMA said in a statement: "We have to get back to talks. The Government's refusal to talk with junior doctors in England who have strikes planned is out of keeping with all norms of industrial action.

"We can call this strike off today if the UK government will simply follow the example of the government in Scotland and drop their nonsensical precondition of not talking whilst strikes are announced and produce an offer which is credible to the doctors they are speaking with."

Read more: Five-day junior doctor strike will cost the NHS £125 million and could hit waiting list recovery, NHS says

Junior doctors at St Thomas' go on strike
Junior doctors at St Thomas' go on strike. Picture: Alamy

Rishi Sunak is believed to be set to meet with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to decide on whether public sector workers should get a 6% pay rise.

The BMA has already dismissed a 5% pay offer.

Junior doctors complain that pay rises over the last 15 years have been below inflation and a 35% increase is needed to keep up with prices.

Read more: Royal Mail strike action ends as postal workers vote overwhelmingly to accept pay deal

Nick Ferrari challenges Junior Doctor on strike advice from BMA

The BMA also wants the government to agree wages will not be reduced against inflation and the cost of living.

Junior doctor Arjan Sing, 27, who was the picket line at University College Hospital in London, said: "The government says it fears offering big wage increases at a time of soaring inflation would only make things worse."

Rebecca Lissman, who was on the same picket line, compared operations being cancelled to flights getting scrapped when aviation industry workers walk out.

Steve Barclay has criticised calls for a 35% pay rise
Steve Barclay has criticised calls for a 35% pay rise. Picture: Alamy

"If something went wrong these patients are my responsibility. We want to deliver care that we're proud of and what we would want our family to receive but that's not possible at the moment," she said.

"I look at my rota and there's gaps where they need people to fill shifts; these shifts are getting advertised in WhatsApp groups."

Mr Barclay said: "If the BMA shows willingness to move significantly from their current pay demands and cancels these damaging and disruptive strikes, we can get around the table to find a fair deal to resolve this dispute."

The deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents the health service's trusts, said the organisation understood "the strength of feeling" but warned that eight months of strikes had forces more than 651,000 procedures and appointments to be rescheduled.

"The disruption for many thousands of patients and the potential harm of delaying their treatment is a huge and growing risk for the NHS to manage," Saffron Cordery said.

"Trusts will hardly have time to draw breath after a five-day walkout by junior doctors before consultants strike for two days, followed by a two-day strike by radiographers."

The health service's assessment said: "It is estimated that the cost of providing staff cover for each junior doctor strike day to the NHS could be in the region of £25 million per day.

"This means some of the money provided to trusts as part of the Elective Recovery Fund to pay for elective treatment is having to be made available to spend on the effects of strike action instead."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police officers stand around activists of the group Last Generation who have stuck themselves in the airport area in Duesseldorf, Germany

Flights cancelled as climate activists target two German airports

Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong dies aged 60

Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong dies aged 60 after long illness

Emile went missing on Saturday and a major search has been ongoing for several days

Search efforts for Emile, boy missing from ‘cursed’ French hamlet, to end as investigators scour evidence for clues

Google Bard AI chatbot technology

Google rolls out AI chatbot Bard to Europe and Brazil and adds more languages

Heavy rain and strong winds are on the way this weekend

Parts of Britain set to be battered by 50mph winds this weekend as Met Office issues double weather warning

YouTube account AiTelly detailed the unnerving implosion which occurred last month - showing how and why Titan collapsed in on itself due to immense underwater pressure

Titan's final moments: Viral video shows how the tourist sub imploded killing five people on way to see the Titanic

A man looks at a swollen Beas River following heavy rains in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, India

More than 100 people dead amid record monsoon rains in northern India

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is the test-firing of a Hwasong-18 ICBM, at an undisclosed location in North Korea

Kim vows to boost North Korea’s nuclear capability after observing ICBM launch

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK gave £48m to China last year, says aid watchdog

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK paid £48m of taxpayers' cash to China last year, aid watchdog says

Dele Alli has been backed by fellow players

England star Dele Alli reveals he was sexually abused aged six and 'sent to Africa' in emotional interview

Inside Britain’s new large-scale asylum camp

First small boat migrants arrive at former RAF base - look inside the camp set to house 1,700 people by autumn

Pilot Brian Depauw giving evidence at Auckland District Court in the trial of three tourism companies and three directors

Pilot says he escaped serious injury by jumping into ocean when volcano erupted

Ukraine could get more long range weapons

Joe Biden admits he is considering sending Ukraine long range missiles that could hit Russia

A damaged apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine

Buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight

Tourists face scorching temperatures as 'Cerberus' hits Europe

Brits face holiday hell as Europe's Cerberus heatwave kills three and temperatures soar above 45C

NHS England has told LBC the cost of staffing gaps caused by junior doctors walking out over the next five days will be around £125 million.

Five-day junior doctor strike will cost the NHS £125 million and could hit waiting list recovery, NHS says

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Prime Energy drink

Popular Prime drink that exceeds Canada’s caffeine limits to be recalled

The Yangshan container port in Shanghai, China

China exports slumped in June from year earlier as global demand weakened

A young man was seen hurling a cat off a quarry in shocking video footage posted online

Man, 18, arrested after cat hurled off quarry ledge plummeting hundreds of feet into water

Elon Musk Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk unveils xAI, his new artificial intelligence startup

NASA Space Telescope

Webb Space Telescope reveals moment baby stars are born

Frank Partridge

'Sheriff of Soho' corrupt police officer guilty of taking bribes of call girls and holidays from West End clubs
Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards faces fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour from BBC colleagues

Jon Sopel expressed sympathy for Huw Edwards

'BBC need to look at themselves': Jon Sopel speaks out about 'brutal time' for Huw Edwards after explicit pics scandal
Larry Nassar

Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching tennis

One of the damaged tractor-trailers at the scene of the crash

Three killed as Greyhound bus crashes into parked lorries in Illinois

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit