Just Stop Oil appear to get their comeuppance as counter-protestors disrupt eco-zealot banquet

23 July 2023, 21:21

The climate activists posted a video of their members attempting to get the loud balloons off of the ceiling - while congratulating their rivals for their "action design".
By Chay Quinn

Just Stop Oil have been targeted again - with their nemesis counter-group disrupting the eco-zealots banquet by setting off rape alarms tied to balloons.

The group tweeted: "We invited them to eat with us, but the alarms they let off at our banquet instead were the perfect metaphor for the urgency of the climate crisis."

The action seems to be the work of Just Stop P***ing People Off, a new organisation dedicated to stopping Just Stop Oil in their campaign of disruption.

The new counter-group were filmed earlier this week clashing with orange-clad members as they were slow-marching in London.

They surrounded Just Stop Oil activists preparing to block traffic on London's roads, telling them to "stop p*****g everyone off".

Footage posted online by Just Stop Oil (JSO) show over a dozen counter-protestors surrounding activists, who then take to the floor to shout their arguments through a megaphone.

One JSO activist told the counter-protestors how she was arrested for demonstrating in London yesterday but said she was back out because "it is our democratic right to do so".

A brief argument broke out between activists and counter-protestors, with one JSO member shouting: "How long are you willing to stand there?"

