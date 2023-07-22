Just Stop Oil protester who said 'going to prison won't stop me' denies filling fire extinguishers with paint

Oliver Rock has said that he will continue to protest despite repeated arrests and jail time. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A member of Just Stop Oil has denied trying to cause criminal damage using fire extinguishers filled with paint.

Oliver Rock, 42, was arrested on Thursday after allegedly keeping extinguishers in his garage alongside materials used for Just Stop Oil (JSO) members to 'lock on' to the road.

He previously vowed to keep protesting despite arrests and prison time, having been jailed early last year.

Rock told BerkshireLive last year: "I’m not going to stop. We haven’t sorted out this climate crisis.

"The situation is really f****d up. I feel like I’m committed to civil disobedience now."

Protesters held signs reading “solidarity with Ollie” and “we won’t die quietly”. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Michael Mallon told the court that Rock was "clearly" part of the group.

A small group of JSO protesters gathered outside Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday before the case was delayed.

They held signs reading “solidarity with Ollie” and “we won’t die quietly”.

Rock has pleaded not guilty to having articles with intent to cause criminal damage and being equipped to lock on.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Wood Green Crown Court in August.