Just Stop Oil plan massive disruption at airports to heap holiday hell on Brits

21 April 2024, 00:36

Just Stop Oil are planning to heap holiday hell onto summer tourists by disrupting airports in the UK and abroad from mid-June.
By Chay Quinn

Protestors want to halt flights by glueing themselves to runways, storming terminals and climbing onto jets to cause crippling delays.

An undercover reporter for the Mirror saw the group welcome serial protestor Phoebe Plummer back with a roar - before she announced "disruption on a scale that has never been seen before".

Of the plot, Plummer added: “The most exciting part of this plan is that [it’s] going to be part of an international effort.

"Flights operate on such a tight schedule to control air traffic that with action being caused in cities all around the world we’re talking about radical, unignorable disruption.”

The new plans come after three JSO protestors were sentenced for disrupting Wimbledon last year.

Activist Phoebe Plummer announced the plans at a meeting of Just Stop Oil this week
Activist Phoebe Plummer announced the plans at a meeting of Just Stop Oil this week. Picture: Alamy

Deborah Wilde, 69, Simon Milner-Edwards, 67, and William Ward, 66, were found guilty at City of London Magistrates' Court after they threw confetti and puzzle pieces on the court.

Wilde and Milner-Edwards managed to scale a barrier to access Court 18 at the Championships at Wimbolden in July last year, the court heard.

Ball boys, ball girls, and officials scrambled to clear pieces off the court, which disrupted the match between Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro.

Around an hour later Ward entered the same court in a match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australian Daria Saville and threw red and gold confetti across the lawn.

The trio denied their actions had amounted to aggravated trespass.

