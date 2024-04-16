GP who could be struck off for part in Just Stop Oil protests says it is her 'fundamental duty to protect health and life'

Dr Sarah Brown is fighting to keep her medical practice licence after she was jailed for 31 days. Picture: Just Stop Oil/Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A GP who was jailed for taking part in a Just Stop Oil protest has defended her actions by claiming they were part of a doctor's 'fundamental duty is to protect health and life'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dr Sarah Brown is now fighting to keep her medical practice licence after she was jailed for 31 days for contempt of court and breaching an injunction to not demonstrate outside Kingsbury oil terminal, Warwickshire, in 2022.

The doctor from Birmingham could now be struck off from the medical register following a tribunal today.

Dr Brown defended her actions in a statement published by Just Stop Oil: "As a doctor, my fundamental duty is to protect health and life.

"This includes proactive efforts to prevent disease and death. The climate crisis is the most significant existential threat to global health we have ever faced."

🚨 BREAKING: Former GP Faces Losing Medical Licence for Taking Action to Protect Patients' Lives



🩺 This week, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service is reviewing the case of Dr Sarah Benn, 57, who has been arrested multiple times taking action to stop oil.



🦺 One of these… pic.twitter.com/xV77L6COA2 — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) April 15, 2024

Read More: Gordon Ramsay 'serves papers' to squatters in £13m pub who say they are forced to 'cancel' community soup kitchen

Read More: Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

The doctor compared a medical emergency to her campaign against fossil fuels.

"In medicene, when an emergency is declared, immediate action is expected - not just words. This is the essence of our job.

"That's why I felt compelled to address what I see as the most critical health crisis currently unfolding - one that is already causing widespread death, disease, and destruction globally."

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing is taking place in Manchester today after Dr Benn was jailed after being seen outside Kingsbury Oil terminal.

She held a sign which read "No New Oil" on April 26, then May 4 and September 14. The demonstrations would be a breach of a civil injunction.

She informed the General Medical Council following each arrest but says her actions were consistent with medical ethics.

Ahead of the trial she said: "I will be sad and upset if I am removed from the register, but that will have no effect on my future plans," MailOnline reported.

"I will continue carrying out what I believe is my responsibility as long as the government refuses to commit to stopping oil and gas."