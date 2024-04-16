Gordon Ramsay 'serves papers' to squatters in £13m pub who say they are forced to 'cancel' community soup kitchen

16 April 2024, 13:52 | Updated: 16 April 2024, 13:55

Squatters who moved into Gordon Ramsay's £13 million London pub have been served papers, the group has said
Squatters who moved into Gordon Ramsay's £13 million London pub have been served papers, the group has said. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Squatters who moved into Gordon Ramsay's £13 million London pub have been served papers, the group has said, forcing them to cancel their soup kitchen that they were running from the establishment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Camden Art Cafe took over the York & Albany pub in Camden, north London, earlier this week, plastering a notice on the front of the boozer to claim it was a legal occupation of the building.

The group of so-called "autonomous" activists say they are "committed to providing free food and creating a space for the community".

But the radical group say they have now been served legal papers and have been forced to cancel the opening of their community cafe on the premises today.

"Apologies to everyone who was going to come along today. Papers served, cafe cancelled!," the group wrote in a statement on their Instagram story.

Exterior view of the York And Albany gastropub near Regent's Park, owned by Gordon Ramsay
Exterior view of the York And Albany gastropub near Regent's Park, owned by Gordon Ramsay. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Gordon Ramsay faces renovation setback on £7m home as council rejects chef's bid for new security gates

Read More: Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

It comes after reporters attempted to question the activists over the weekend, who in turn ran away.

Ramsay was reportedly in the process of handing over the lease of the building to new tennants when the squatter group moved in.

The group explaoined in a previous Instagram post that they were occupying the building to make it available for "victims of gentrification and parasitic projects like HS2".

"We provide free food, drinks, and a space to display their art without the ridiculous red-tape that galleries require people to jump over. We believe all of us and our art deserve dignity," they said in a statement Sunday.

"Camden is a borough with one of the biggest wealth disparities in London, so it seems only fitting that £13 million properties that most locals would never be able to afford to visit should be opened up to all."

The gang are said to be "professional squatters" and had targeted the venue after it closed.

Ramsay, 57, was due to agree a multi-million pound lease with new partners at the luxury eatery and hotel when the raiders broke in.

The TV chef has had a troubled history with the venue - after he was embroiled in a legal battle back in 2015 over the 19th century building.

Gordon Ramsay in Los Angeles, December 13, 2023
Gordon Ramsay in Los Angeles, December 13, 2023. Picture: Alamy
A legal notice attached by squatters at the York And Albany, which has been occupied by squatters
A legal notice attached by squatters at the York And Albany, which has been occupied by squatters. Picture: Alamy

Read More: New X users face paying ‘small fee’ to combat ‘relentless onslaught of bots’, Elon Musk suggests

Read More: 'Britain’s strictest headteacher' wins legal challenge over school prayer ban as Muslim student's case dismissed

A source previously told The Sun: “They’ve glued tight all the locks and are cooking up a storm in the kitchen, which is especially galling for Gordon.

"Some are crashing on sofas, but others have taken over the beautiful bedrooms. God knows the damage and filth.

“Gordon called the police on Wednesday and is trying to secure an eviction notice, but it’s proving an absolute nightmare.

“It’s increasingly hard to forcibly remove these people. Gordon is at the end of his tether. Not surprisingly, a few choice words have been said.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dr Sarah Brown is fighting to keep her medical practice licence after she was jailed for 31 days

GP who could be struck off for part in Just Stop Oil protests says it is her 'fundamental duty to protect health and life'
Biden

US to work with 50 countries to stifle future pandemics

Trump Hush Money

Trump returns to court in New York for second day of criminal trial

China Economy

China’s economy beats expectations to grow 5.3% in first quarter

Authorities attempted to shut down the NatCon conference

Chaos as authorities close down 'right-wing' conference with Farage and Braverman as speakers

Australia Church Stabbing

Tensions rise in Australia after bishop and priest hurt in church knife attack

A flooded street in Orenburg, Russia

More homes flooded in Russian region bordering Kazakhstan as river levels rise

Israel Palestinians

Israel must stop settler attacks on Palestinians, UN human rights office says

Denmark Argentina

Argentina buys 24 of Denmark’s ageing F-16 fighter jets

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting

Paris Olympics flame is lit at Greek cradle of ancient games

Italy Israel Venice Biennale

Artist refuses to open Israeli pavilion at Venice Biennale until ceasefire

Nigel Farare pictured during the NatCon Conference

Police poised to shut down National Conservatism conference with Farage and Braverman as speakers

Flights will resume from October 27

easyJet cancels all flights to Israel for six months amid fears of wider regional conflict in Middle East

India Kashmir Boat Capsized

At least six dead as boat capsizes in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Denmark Fire

Fire rages through historic Stock Exchange in Copenhagen

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arabian Peninsula Rain

Heavy rains lash UAE as death toll in Oman flooding rises to 18

The pupil took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent, claiming its prayer ban policy was discriminatory and “uniquely” affected her faith

'Britain’s strictest headteacher' wins legal challenge over school prayer ban as Muslim student's case dismissed
Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley has spoken out following the attack

Sydney church asks for prayers for 'perpetrator' following attack which left bishop in hospital
'I'm ashamed to say Nick, I started smoking when I was 12' Tory MP reveals

Minister who reveals she started smoking at 12 says she's not interested in freedom argument against ban
Music Library of Congress

ABBA, Blondie and Biggie enter US National Recording Registry

China Germany

German chancellor says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global security

Denmark's historic stock exchange erupted into flames

Copenhagen's historic stock exchange goes up in flames as footage shows moment iconic spire collapses
This guest told LBC he was against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban because 'everybody dies in the end' and the NHS should 'price in' the cost of dealing with sick Brits.

'The NHS is there to make you healthy' guest dismisses smoking ban as 'everybody dies in the end'
Musk suggested new users could be charged a small annual fee before posting

New X users face paying ‘small fee’ to combat ‘relentless onslaught of bots’, Elon Musk suggests
A gang involved in the sale of millions of pounds worth of cocaine have been jailed

Moment police raid uncovers £17.2 million worth of cocaine hidden in blocks of cheese

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam
Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit