Just Stop Oil protesters halt Premiership Rugby final as fans cheer eco-activist being dragged off pitch by player

The protester was dragged off the pitch by staff and Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Just Stop Oil protesters stopped play in the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham before players helped drag them off the pitch.

Fans booed as two men poured orange dried paint onto the pitch after 20 minutes of play between Saracens and Sale.

When one of the men was tackled to the ground, spectators began to cheer.

The pair have now been arrested, a sp Twickenham Stadium has stated.

The televised match was paused for a few moments before play resumed, with the orange paint still on the pitch.

Just Stop Oil's latest stunt follows similar action at the Chelsea Flower Show on Thursday and at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield last month.

The man was seen shouting at the Twickenham crowd as he was escorted off the pitch. Picture: Alamy

According to Just Stop Oil, the protesters are GP Patrick Hart, 37, from Bristol and Sam Johnson, 40, a builder from Essex.

Tweeting a video of BT Sport's coverage of the stunt, the eco-activist group wrote: “Two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final.

"They are demanding a halt to any new licences for oil, gas and coal projects in the UK.”

A spokesperson for Twickenham Stadium said: “Twickenham Stadium can confirm two people have been arrested and this is now a police matter.

“We would like to thank our stewarding team who acted decisively and swiftly.”

The Gallagher Premiership Rugby final is the top division of the English rugby union system.

One of the Saracens players appeared to cover their eyes as the orange dried paint was thrown onto the pitch. Picture: Alamy

At the end of a dramatic opening section, Saracens led 20-13.

The game was at 6-6 when the protest took place.

Sarries had gone ahead through a penalty try shortly after play resumed, with Curry sin-binned for a tackle on Max Malins.

The game was brought to a sudden halt due to the protest. Picture: Alamy