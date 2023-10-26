Just Stop Oil spray orange powder over replica of the world's biggest ever dinosaur at the Natural History Museum

Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Asher McShane

This is the moment activists from Just Stop Oil sprayed orange powder over a dinosaur exhibit at the Natural History Museum.

Protesters from the group sprayed a powdery substance upwards onto the Titanosaur dinosaur inside the museum in front of shocked members of the public.

The group posted online: “Health Professionals Paint Dinosaur Orange. A senior physiotherapist and a consultant gastroenterologist have sprayed orange cornstarch over the Titanosaur skeleton in @NHM_London.”

This afternoon the group announced it would 'begin actions' on Monday October 30, signalling a fresh push in their campaign stop new oil and gas licences.



The climate group posted on Twitter: “This is our message to chief, Sir Mark Rowley: Until you prosecute the criminals responsible for crimes against humanity and acts of genocide, Just Stop Oil supporters will remain in civil resistance.”

They want the Met to “prosecute those politicians and to launch an investigation into those executives signing off on plans to drill for new oil and gas or to finance and insure new oil exploration' after claiming to have delivered a dossier of evidence to the force last year.

“Failure to act will force Just Stop Oil into full non-compliance with the police and judicial system and we will remain in civil resistance until such time as you launch an investigation and bring charges,” the group added.









— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 26, 2023

The Met has vowed to “use all available powers” to tackle the disruption caused by Just Stop Oil protestors “to allow Londoners to continue their daily business”.

A Natural History Museum spokesperson said: “We are aware of a Just Stop Oil protest which took place at the Natural History Museum this afternoon.

“The police have been informed and the affected gallery has been temporarily closed to visitors. If you have tickets booked for the exhibition this afternoon, you will be refunded. Please contact feedback@nhm.ac.uk."