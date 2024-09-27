Exclusive

Three arrested as Just Stop Oil target Van Gogh paintings again after two activists jailed for 'souping' Sunflowers

27 September 2024, 15:22 | Updated: 27 September 2024, 16:05

Three have been arrested at the National Gallery as more Van Gogh paintings have been "souped".
Three have been arrested at the National Gallery as more Van Gogh paintings have been "souped". Picture: JustStopOil

By Flaminia Luck

Three people have been arrested after Just Stop Oil activists targeted more Van Gogh paintings following the sentencing of two activists earlier for throwing soup over the iconic 'Sunflowers' piece.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earlier, Pheobe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, were sentenced to two years and 20 months respectively.

A judge said the two demonstrators had "no right" to pour soup over the priceless painting.

On Friday, the environmental group shared a video of the activists vandalising the artwork before telling an angry crowd: "There are people in prison for demanding an end to new oil and gas, something which is now government policy after sustained, disruptive actions, countless headlines and the resulting political pressure.

"Future generations will regard these prisoners of conscience to be on the right side of history."

The gallery confirmed the paintings remain unharmed and they aim to reopen the exhibit.

The 'Sunflowers' has been vandalised again
The 'Sunflowers' has been vandalised again. Picture: JustStopOil

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 14:40hrs on Friday, 27 September to the National Gallery after a group of Just Stop Oil protesters allegedly threw soup on a painting.

"Three people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been taken into custody. Enquiries continue."

One ticker holder told LBC News we go back to New Zealand tomorrow and "doesn’t look like we are going to get into to see the paintings".

Three people have been arrested, the MPS said
Three people have been arrested, the MPS said. Picture: JustStopOil

Taking action in Friday's demonstration is Ludi Simpson, 71, a retired Professor from Bradford, who said: “My action is from the heart and the head.

"I know politicians can do the right thing if they listen to the facts, but their inaction is burning up our lives.

"Is it too much to ask for a safe future? Soup on sunflowers is a splash of protest. The treasured pictures remain unharmed. 

"What is harming our future is the criminal greed of the fossil fuel economy. Our government can choose to end it now.”

The environmental group said: "A pane of glass just got more protection than human lives. This is madness.

"Judge Hehir just sent Anna and Phoebe to prison for a combined total of just under 4 years, for throwing tomato soup at at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, protected by glass, back in 2022.

"Since then, the UK Government has approved over 80 new oil and gas projects – a crime against humanity.

"Those pushing for oil and gas remain at large, raking in cash and bankrolling politicians. Where’s the justice?"

Read more: Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in shock wedding in Louisiana

Read more" Nicola Bulley's partner speaks out on online 'monster' family endured during search for missing mum

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Richard Drew/AP)

Netanyahu tells UN that Israel will keep ‘degrading Hezbollah’

Donald Trump meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Trump and Zelensky meet amid rising questions about US support for Ukraine

Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89

From Hollywood to Hogwarts: The seven-decade career of legendary actress Maggie Smith

Breaking News

Benjamin Netanyahu tells UN that Israel will fight "until we achieve total victory" if Hamas does not surrender

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Israel’s Netanyahu tells UN General Assembly he came to ‘set record straight’

New York City mayor Eric Adams arrives at Manhattan federal court

New York City mayor Eric Adams arrives at court in illegal contributions case

Flooded streets after Hurricane Helene are seen in Madeira Beach, Florida

Helene lashes southeastern US after coming ashore as Category 4 storm

Kieran Usher has been jailed for four years

First man to admit rioting following nationwide summer disorder jailed for four years

Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89.

Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89: Tributes to legendary Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star

The Duke of Sussex during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York

Harry’s Sentebale leading initiative to support young people in Southern Africa

Just Stop Oil protesters glued themselves to Museum wall and then threw tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous iconic 1888-9 art work 'Sunflowers'

Just Stop Oil protesters jailed for throwing soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting

Lana Del Ray first met the father-of-two in 2019, before being spotted holding hands with Jeremy Dufrene on August 25 in England; seen in 2019

Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in shock wedding in Louisiana

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together.

Molly-Mae Hague sparks rumours she could reunite with Tommy Fury after being spotted wearing engagement ring

Scottish Daily Politics 2024

Former crime journalist Russell Findlay elected new leader of Scottish Conservatives

Exclusive
The Transport Secretary has told LBC that making Smart Motorways safer “isn’t just a case of bringing the hard shoulder back.”

Transport Secretary says “Smart Motorways safer than non-dynamic ones” as widow of man killed on one accuses Labour of “watering down” stance
Brian May has resigned as the RSPCA's vice president.

Sir Brian May resigns from RSPCA in protest amid allegations of 'appalling' treatment of animals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed in an unprovoked machete attack

Britain’s youngest murderers since James Bulger’s killers: Boys, 12, jailed for stabbing teen in random machete attack
Mr Amer Hussain

'No procedure is worth risking your life': Plastic surgeon warns of falling for 'unsafe practices' following BBL death
'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Helene claims first life as it makes landfall in Florida

Hurricane Helene downgraded to tropical storm as winds of 140mph leave three dead and two million without power
Donald Trump praises 'very popular' Keir Starmer after New York meeting to 'establish a relationship'

Donald Trump praises 'very popular' Keir Starmer in New York as PM aims to 'establish a relationship'
Paul Ansell said he faced online abuse following her disappearance

'You can't hide': Nicola Bulley's partner shares vile messages sent to him by amateur 'sleuths' after disappearance
Cheska says she was sexually harassed by former Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed

Former Harrods employee details horrors of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Mohamed Al-Fayed
Shigeru Ishiba waves as he is elected as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after the party’s leadership election in Tokyo

Ex-defence minister Ishiba to lead Japan’s ruling party and become PM next week

Pope Francis meets King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in the Castle of Laeken, Brussels

Belgian PM blasts Pope Francis for Catholic Church’s sex abuse cover-up legacy

Prince Harry screamed as he appeared on a US talks show

Moment Prince Harry screams in fear during bizarre haunted house appearance on US talk show
Joshua McLean was shot in Weavers Field, Tower Hamlets

Three men charged with murder after fatal shooting of 31-year-old man in east London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy
Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit