Three arrested as Just Stop Oil target Van Gogh paintings again after two activists jailed for 'souping' Sunflowers

Three have been arrested at the National Gallery as more Van Gogh paintings have been "souped". Picture: JustStopOil

By Flaminia Luck

Three people have been arrested after Just Stop Oil activists targeted more Van Gogh paintings following the sentencing of two activists earlier for throwing soup over the iconic 'Sunflowers' piece.

Earlier, Pheobe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, were sentenced to two years and 20 months respectively.

A judge said the two demonstrators had "no right" to pour soup over the priceless painting.

On Friday, the environmental group shared a video of the activists vandalising the artwork before telling an angry crowd: "There are people in prison for demanding an end to new oil and gas, something which is now government policy after sustained, disruptive actions, countless headlines and the resulting political pressure.

"Future generations will regard these prisoners of conscience to be on the right side of history."

The gallery confirmed the paintings remain unharmed and they aim to reopen the exhibit.

The 'Sunflowers' has been vandalised again. Picture: JustStopOil

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 14:40hrs on Friday, 27 September to the National Gallery after a group of Just Stop Oil protesters allegedly threw soup on a painting.

"Three people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been taken into custody. Enquiries continue."

One ticker holder told LBC News we go back to New Zealand tomorrow and "doesn’t look like we are going to get into to see the paintings".

Three people have been arrested, the MPS said. Picture: JustStopOil

Taking action in Friday's demonstration is Ludi Simpson, 71, a retired Professor from Bradford, who said: “My action is from the heart and the head.

"I know politicians can do the right thing if they listen to the facts, but their inaction is burning up our lives.

"Is it too much to ask for a safe future? Soup on sunflowers is a splash of protest. The treasured pictures remain unharmed.

"What is harming our future is the criminal greed of the fossil fuel economy. Our government can choose to end it now.”

🚨 BREAKING: 2 VAN GOGH PAINTINGS SOUPED HOURS AFTER PHOEBE AND ANNA SENTENCED



🥫 3 Just Stop Oil supporters have thrown soup over 2 of Van Gogh paintings in the 'Poets and Lovers' exhibition at the National Gallery.



➡️ Support people in resistance: https://t.co/Rh65arOwa1 pic.twitter.com/Tc3Bvd10OB — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) September 27, 2024

The environmental group said: "A pane of glass just got more protection than human lives. This is madness.

"Judge Hehir just sent Anna and Phoebe to prison for a combined total of just under 4 years, for throwing tomato soup at at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, protected by glass, back in 2022.

"Since then, the UK Government has approved over 80 new oil and gas projects – a crime against humanity.

"Those pushing for oil and gas remain at large, raking in cash and bankrolling politicians. Where’s the justice?"

