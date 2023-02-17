Teenage pair guilty of manslaughter over fatal firework dare which killed pensioner

17 February 2023, 15:15 | Updated: 17 February 2023, 15:41

Josephine Smith, 88, died after a firework was set off inside her house
Josephine Smith, 88, died after a firework was set off inside her house. Picture: Met Police
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A teenager who dared his friend to stuff a lit firework through the letterbox of an 88-year-old woman's home, killing her as a result, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Josephine Smith, 88, was asleep in bed when the firework exploded twice and set her home on fire in October 2021.

By the time emergency services had arrived, Mrs Smith's home had filled with smoke. She was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Kai Cooper, 19, was found guilty of her manslaughter and arson with recklessness as to whether life was in danger on Friday.

On the night of the reckless arson, Cooper and his 17-year-old friend, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went to a local shop and bought a 'Megaburst' firework.

Cooper then told a shopkeeper he wanted "something that is going to go far and quick" before telling his girlfriend that he was going to let them off at strangers.

Josephine Smith, 88, lived on her own at the time of her death
Josephine Smith, 88, lived on her own at the time of her death. Picture: Met Police

He told her: "Hey babes, come here. I'm trying to get fireworks, let them off at people. People are going to get terrorised tonight."

Cooper then went to into a Co-op shop, bought two lighters, before heading towards Mrs Smith's house in Queen's Park Road, east London, where she lived alone.

Before they reached Mrs Smith's home, the two youths set off some of the fireworks in the street, next to a restaurant and a pub, near cars, and even towards frightened pedestrians, jurors were told.

Heidi Stonecliffe, prosecuting, said: "It is a tragically random incident. That makes it no less serious or tragic."

Read More: Brit backpacker Peter Falconio murder mystery continues as police deny human remains found

Read More: British embassy guard David Smith jailed for 13 years for spying for Russia

Ms Stonecliffe added: "They acted as a team as they did this, with Kai handing (the 17-year-old) the fireworks before they were lit and Kai encouraging (the 17-year-old) to do this.

"It was, it is suggested, the precursor for the altogether more tragic events that occurred shortly afterwards."

Mrs Smith's son, Alan Smith, said: "Losing Mum in such a horrible way has haunted our entire family. Mum was so loved by all of us and had many more happy years ahead of her.

"To see justice done today may hopefully help us to begin to move forward very slowly.

"The issue surrounding the sale of fireworks to the public is a fight that we intend to continue. In addition, the irresponsible way those fireworks were sold on that night haunts all of us that have seen the footage."

Kai Cooper will be sentenced at a later date
Kai Cooper will be sentenced at a later date. Picture: Met Police

According to a statement from Cooper's girlfriend, the 19-year-old had been laughing as his younger friend ran across the road to Mrs Smith's house.

Ms Stonecliffe said: "It was her view that (the 17-year-old) would not have put the firework through the door if Kai had not suggested it."

Cooper, from Leatherhead, Surrey, was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at a later date at the Old Bailey.

The other male, aged 15 at the time of the incident, has previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and affray.

He will be sentenced at a later hearing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Celine Thorley

Barber sacked for calling in sick on Mondays wins £3,000 payout

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

Dog walker initially thought Nicola Bulley was in toilet when he found her phone and dog Willow on day she vanished

Shaye Groves stabbed her partner 22 times

True crime fan mother, 27, who had serial killer shrine is jailed after stabbing boyfriend to death while he slept

APTOPIX Tyre Nichols Funeral

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Russia Belarus

Russia and Belarus discuss closer military and economic ties

Germany Munich Security Conference

Zelensky pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths

Bathtub stock Alamy

'Smiling and happy' baby girl drowned in bathtub after toy got stuck in plughole

South Africa Russia China Naval Exercises

Russia to test missile in drills with China and South Africa

Tyre Nichols

Former Memphis officers to appear in court over death of Tyre Nichols

Parts of Britain have been hit with up to 80mph winds

Storm Otto batters Britain: Traffic chaos, thousands left without power and roofs cave as 80mph winds roar in

Breaking
Nicola Bulley's father has pleaded for a breakthrough

'We need a breakthrough': Nicola Bulley's father tells of 'daily struggle' as hunt enters fourth week

The cortege arrived at Hexham Abbey as mourners celebrated Holly's life

'The world is a much darker place': Mourners line streets for Holly Newton, 15, who was killed in Hexham stabbing

Europe-TikTok

TikTok plans two more European data centres amid privacy fears

Rishi Sunak arrived in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening to discuss a protocol deal

'Game on': Sinn Fein President hails 'significant progress' after Northern Ireland protocol talks with Sunak

Joe Westerman can play at the weekend

'He's going to have a blast': Joe Westerman's coach backs disgraced alleyway sex rugby star to play

Facebook-Meta-FTC

Facebook ran ads in Moldova for oligarch sanctioned by US

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Smith comp (PA)

'Great result for British justice': British embassy guard David Smith jailed for 13 years for spying for Russia
APTOPIX Brazil Carnival

Brazil gears up for Carnival to return in full following pandemic

A friend hit out over the police's press conference

Nicola Bulley's furious friend says cops only revealed menopause struggles 'to deflect attention from lack of progress'
Peter Falconio and killer Bradley Murdoch

Brit backpacker Peter Falconio murder mystery continues as police deny human remains found

Aaron Ramsdale was kicked in the back by a Spurs fan

Tottenham fan, 35, admits kicking Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale in the back after North London derby
Sir Mark said he and his wife were 'unashamedly hooked' on Happy Valley

'I wouldn't want 34,000 Catherine Cawoods, but a few would be good': Met police chief reveals he is a Happy Valley fan
Britain's top cop spoke out about Nicola Bulley

'Time will tell' if Lancashire Police was right to release Nicola Bulley's problems, Britain's top cop says
APTOPIX Turkey Syria Earthquake

Rescuers pull more survivors from earthquake wreckage

Koreas Tensions

North Korea threatens ‘unprecedented’ response to South-US drills

Nicola Bulley has been missing for three weeks

Terrified villagers where Nicola Bulley went missing hire security as visitors peep through their windows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

Tom Swarbrick

Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

Prue Leith and David Lammy

'Doctors shouldn't always keep us alive so long': Dame Prue Leith makes her case for assisted dying
Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit