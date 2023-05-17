'It’s amazing!': Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper delighted at seeing a revolving door for the first time

Kaleb showed his excitement at using a revolving door for the first time. Picture: Jeremy Clarkson/Instagram

By Asher McShane

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper was stunned when he used a revolving door for the first time on a trip to London.

The country-loving young farmer, 24, was with Jeremy Clarkson in the capital for the Farm to Fork summit when he was confronted with a revolving door for the very first time.

Clarkson, 63, posted a video to Instagram showing Kaleb smiling as he went round and round in a revolving door, saying: “He has never seen a revolving door before.”

Kaleb said the experience was “amazing” and fans described him as “one of the purest persons there is.”

“Wrap him in cotton wool and hide him away he is a national treasure,” one fan said.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Kaleb, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, which has a population of 6,337, has vowed he will never leave the countryside.

He told The Times magazine in April last year that London is the furthest he has ever travelled from his village and described it as “f***ing awful.”

Read more: Grand Prix weekend in Imola called off as killer floods hit Italy and Croatia leaving at least four dead

Read more: Two children 'were inside house' as mother and her partner were killed in Huddersfield as man charged with double murder

Talking about going to Stow-on-the-Wold, which is 18 miles away from Chipping Norton, he said: “I got a nosebleed when we went to Stow.”

The show's stars met Rishi Sunak as part of the Farm to Fork summit with supermarket chiefs and leaders of retail, trade and production organisations.

The summit aims to ensure the UK’s supermarket supply chains contnue to hold up and Downing Street posted on instagram a picture of Cooper and the prime minister walking togther and laughing in the grounds of No 10.