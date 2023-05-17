'It’s amazing!': Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper delighted at seeing a revolving door for the first time

17 May 2023, 13:42 | Updated: 17 May 2023, 14:49

Kaleb showed his excitement at using a revolving door for the first time
Kaleb showed his excitement at using a revolving door for the first time. Picture: Jeremy Clarkson/Instagram

By Asher McShane

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper was stunned when he used a revolving door for the first time on a trip to London.

The country-loving young farmer, 24, was with Jeremy Clarkson in the capital for the Farm to Fork summit when he was confronted with a revolving door for the very first time.

Clarkson, 63, posted a video to Instagram showing Kaleb smiling as he went round and round in a revolving door, saying: “He has never seen a revolving door before.”

Kaleb said the experience was “amazing” and fans described him as “one of the purest persons there is.”

“Wrap him in cotton wool and hide him away he is a national treasure,” one fan said.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Kaleb, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, which has a population of 6,337, has vowed he will never leave the countryside.

He told The Times magazine in April last year that London is the furthest he has ever travelled from his village and described it as “f***ing awful.”

Read more: Grand Prix weekend in Imola called off as killer floods hit Italy and Croatia leaving at least four dead

Read more: Two children 'were inside house' as mother and her partner were killed in Huddersfield as man charged with double murder

Talking about going to Stow-on-the-Wold, which is 18 miles away from Chipping Norton, he said: “I got a nosebleed when we went to Stow.”

The show's stars met Rishi Sunak as part of the Farm to Fork summit with supermarket chiefs and leaders of retail, trade and production organisations.

The summit aims to ensure the UK’s supermarket supply chains contnue to hold up and Downing Street posted on instagram a picture of Cooper and the prime minister walking togther and laughing in the grounds of No 10.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan says police are surrounding his home

Directors Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky, right, pose for photographers after receiving the Official Competition Best Film award for their film Loveless at the London Film Festival Awards

Russia orders arrests of film producer and director who criticised Ukraine war

Kazem caused Ms Ozden's death in the horror crash in west London

Driver who killed beautician in 110mph Range Rover crash in London jailed for over seven years

If the temperature surpasses the limit long-term, it could lead to more wildfires and heatwaves.

Global temperatures to exceed vital 1.5C climate limit set at Paris agreement by 2027, scientists warn

The 'ideal' man and woman, according to AI

AI shows what the 'perfect man and woman' look like, as eating disorder group slams 'unrealistic' results

Flooded houses in Cesena, in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna

At least six dead as heavy rains in Italy burst riverbanks and flood towns

Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry at Cannes

Johnny Depp says at Cannes he has ‘no further need for Hollywood’

Harry and Meghan have had a stalker at their California mansion

Stalker arrested outside for lurking outside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California mansion

Breaking
At least four people have died after devastating floods hit Italy and Croatia

Grand Prix weekend in Imola called off as killer floods hit Italy and Croatia leaving at least four dead

A group of five protesters were thrown out the meeting.

Just Stop Oil thrown out of Parliament for trying to disrupt inquiry into Coronation policing

Netflix says password sharing has damaged its business

Netflix sharing to be banned in UK 'by end of the month' with customers forced to pay more to use same account

Norway’s King Harald V waves from the balcony at Skaugum, his official residence, on Constitution Day 2023

Norway’s ailing king celebrates Constitution Day as flag-waving children cheer

The attack happened in the Greyfriars area of Northampton

Woman 'kidnapped and raped in daylight attack' as police charge homeless man

The bus fare cap is to be extended until the end of October.

Government extends £2 cap on bus fares until Autumn, but critics worry more bus services will be slashed

There are rumours the pair have had a bitter fallout

Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning early as Phillip Schofield 'holds the fort' alone as 'feud' rumbles on

Christopher Bates sued his workmates over a mammoth lottery win

Aircraft worker sues colleagues after they win $50m in lottery while he was on holiday

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two judiciary vans, each carrying defendants, drive in a courtyard before the start of the trial against members of the United Patriots group at the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, Germany

Five on trial over plot to kidnap German health minister and topple government

Investigators survey the scene after a fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington, New Zealand

BBC presenter’s brother ‘missing’ after deadly arson attack on Wellington hostel

The mum's children were reportedly inside the house at the time of her murder.

Two children 'were inside house' as mother and her partner were killed in Huddersfield as man charged with double murder
The Home Office has offered money to Albanians who agreed to be deported

Albanian criminals offered £1,500 to agree to be sent home as they pledge to return to the UK within days
Stellantis said the Brexit deal was a "threat to our export business"

Brexit deal can be 'tweaked' again after Vauxhall maker urges renegotiation, minister suggests
The United Nations is racing to extend a deal that has allowed for shipments of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger, helping ease a global food crisis ex

Russia’s threat to exit Ukraine grain deal adds risk to global food security

Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson rape retrial jury to begin deliberations

Former Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in March

Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with £362.6m bill

Liz Truss has branded China "the largest threat that we face to the free world"

Treat China as a 'threat' to national security, Liz Truss warns Rishi Sunak during trip to Taiwan
Australia Bus Crash

Truck driver charged as seven children seriously injured in school bus crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a glamorous New York gala on Tuesday night.

'You can be the visionary of your own life': Meghan Markle hails 'acts of service' as she accepts prestigious award
Kate during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath

Princess of Wales reveals she 'never expected to become a royal' but she 'fell in love with William'
Prince Harry wants to be able to pay for police protection while in the UK

Police are not 'private bodyguards for the wealthy,' Prince Harry told as he brings legal challenge over his UK security

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the prospect of lowering the voting age

'Votes at 16' could become the next political football but polarisation of the debate carries risks for both sides
'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit