Kanye West praises Hitler, saying 'We've got to stop dissing Nazis', in shocking anti-semitic rant

Kanye West has said he likes Hitler. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Kanye West has admitted he likes Hitler, in the latest anti-semitic statement made by the disgraced rapper in recent weeks.

Speaking on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars show on Thursday, Mr West said he sees "good things about Hitler".

Trying to contextualise West's previous anti-semitic statements, Mr Jones said: “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised.”

West interjected: “Well, I see good things about Hitler also."

Kanye doubles down: At the conclusion of the Alex Jones show Kanye said again I like Hitler. I'm not trying to be shocking, I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened, lets look at the facts. Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities. pic.twitter.com/MbmnOTIHUd — Charles Weber - AKA "THE Jew from Boca" (@CWBOCA) December 1, 2022

He added" “The Jews...I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that.

“I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Jones told Mr West he had a Hitler fetish” and as Infowars show cut to adverts, the host added that he did not like Nazis or Hitler.

Mr West replied, “I like Hitler.”

Kanye West on Sunday. Picture: Getty

The rapper, who recently announced he was running for president in 2024, added: “They did good things too, we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

He said: “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.”

Celebrities lined up to criticise Mr West for his latest anti-semitic outburst.

Frozen star Josh Gad said: "It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me. It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform.

"No one who says “I love Hitler” should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period)."

It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me. It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform. No one who says “I love Hitler” should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period). — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 1, 2022

In October, a number of brands who collaborated with Mr West decided to cut ties after the rapper made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and other problematic gestures.

He caused a stir after displaying his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week in September, and was accused of undermining and hurting the black community.His Twitter account was temporarily locked in early October after he threatened to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

The rapper, who previously has said he has bipolar disorder, was later filmed telling photographers that he was “misdiagnosed” by a Jewish doctor, suggesting they may have wanted to kill him.

His outbursts have resulted in him being dropped by a slew of companies, including Adidas, Balenciaga, Creative Artists Agency, Foot Locker, Gap, Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich, MRC, and JPMorgan Chase.

Meanwhile he is also accused of playing mind games with Adidas and Yeezy staff and showing them porn to "catch them off guard", according to an open letter from former employees.

Mr West is alleged to have shown intimate pictures of his then-wife Kim Kardashian in job interviews, and showed an explicit video of her to his team members during meetings, as well as his own sex tapes.

Since 2015, Mr West, also known as Ye, had a deal with Adidas to design sneakers and other clothing items under his Yeezy brand, but he was abruptly cut loose in October over his anti-Semitic remarks.

A shocking report in Rolling Stone magazine tells how Mr West played pornography to staffers during meetings and asking for their opinion of it.Adidas have launched an investigation into the alleged incident.