Kanye West threatens to go 'death con 3 on Jewish people' in Twitter rant

Kanye West has been drumming up controversy in recent weeks on Instagram and Twitter. Picture: Getty

By James Hockaday

Kanye West had his Twitter account locked after threatening to go "death con 3" on Jewish people in a now removed post.

It came hours after Meta deleted antisemitic content from the rapper's Instagram page and restricted his account for violating its policies.

West took to Twitter on Saturday night, writing: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

It was one of his first tweets in two years and was removed for violating the social media platform's rules. The reference to "death con" appears to be a misspelling of the US armed forces' alert readiness status DEFCON 3.

The musician and fashion designer then tweeted: "Who do you think invented cancel culture?". Twitter confirmed on Sunday afternoon that West's account had been locked "due to a violation of Twitter’s policies".

Who you think created cancel culture? — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2022

West, who legally changed his name to "Ye" last year, has been drumming up controversy with Instagram posts showing the "White Live Matter" T-shirts he displayed at a show for his Yeezy fashion line at Paris Fashion Week last month.

Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, restricted West's account after he shared screenshots of an alleged text conversation with Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Friday.

Read more: Brad Pitt 'choked his own child and hit another in the face during fight with Angelina Jolie'

Read more: Kanye West: Rapper asks court to legally change his name to 'Ye'

The pair appeared to be in a dispute over the White Lives Matter t-shirts, with Combs begging West to "stop hurting our people".

In one post captioned "Jesus is Jew", West shared a text message in which he said: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

During the heated exchange, West, who styles himself as a devout Christian, goaded Combs to 'come do something illegal to me'.

A Meta spokesperson said West violated its rules and guidelines, but did not say specifically what was removed or when the rapper will be allowed to continue using the platform.