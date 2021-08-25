Kanye West: Rapper asks court to legally change his name to 'Ye'

By Nick Hardinges

Rapper and billionaire fashion designer Kanye West has asked a court in Los Angeles to legally change his name to Ye.

In court documents, the 44-year-old cited "personal reasons" for the name change which is now awaiting a judge's approval.

West has long used the pseudonym Ye, which was also the name of an album he released in 2018 containing the singles "Yikes" and "All Mine".

In September that year, he expressed his desire to shorten his name by tweeting: "The being formally known as Kanye West I am YE."

the being formally known as Kanye West



I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

The rapper also told a US radio host the nickname held religious significance for him, claiming it is the most commonly used word in the bible.

West is rumoured to be near to releasing his 10th studio album - Donda - which will be named after his late mother.

A listening party to mark the launch of the record is expected in his hometown Chicago this week.

However, two similar events passed by without the record being released.

The fashion designer, who created the Yeezy trainer brand, is currently in the process of divorcing fellow billionaire Kim Kardashian West.

She filed to end their almost seven-year marriage in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

They have four children together.