Kanye West: Rapper asks court to legally change his name to 'Ye'

25 August 2021, 06:04

Kanye West is seeking to legally change his name to Ye
Kanye West is seeking to legally change his name to Ye. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Rapper and billionaire fashion designer Kanye West has asked a court in Los Angeles to legally change his name to Ye.

In court documents, the 44-year-old cited "personal reasons" for the name change which is now awaiting a judge's approval.

West has long used the pseudonym Ye, which was also the name of an album he released in 2018 containing the singles "Yikes" and "All Mine".

In September that year, he expressed his desire to shorten his name by tweeting: "The being formally known as Kanye West I am YE."

Read more: Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Read more: Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album

The rapper also told a US radio host the nickname held religious significance for him, claiming it is the most commonly used word in the bible.

West is rumoured to be near to releasing his 10th studio album - Donda - which will be named after his late mother.

A listening party to mark the launch of the record is expected in his hometown Chicago this week.

Read more: Kim Kardashian officially joins the billionaire club

Read more: Kanye West offers public apology to wife Kim Kardashian

However, two similar events passed by without the record being released.

The fashion designer, who created the Yeezy trainer brand, is currently in the process of divorcing fellow billionaire Kim Kardashian West.

She filed to end their almost seven-year marriage in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

They have four children together.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rodrigo Duterte

Duterte confirms he will run for vice presidency in Philippines
Ben Wallace has confirmed that Pen Farthing will be able to leave Afghanistan in coming days.

Defence Secretary offers hope on Kabul airlift for ex-Royal Marine's animals and staff
Capitol riots

US capitol riots report shows police mishandled emergency system
The number of young adults to take up smoking during lockdown has risen

Number of young adults smoking rose by a quarter in first lockdown
Streets of Japan

Japan to expand virus emergency areas as cases rise

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris: US to provide Vietnam with one million Covid vaccine doses

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary three times

'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

'We won't stop the boats unless we start returning refugees'

Ex-Border Force chief: We can't stop the boats unless we start returning some of them
The Defence Secretary warned that the group could start mortaring the airport.

Ben Wallace: Taliban could start mortaring Kabul Airport if forces stay past deadline
The former Green Beret was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We should punch the Taliban in the nose!' Former US Green Beret says
'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London