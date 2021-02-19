Breaking News

Kim Kardashian 'files for divorce' from Kanye West, reports suggest

19 February 2021, 21:08

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's seven-year marriage appears to be coming to an end
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's seven-year marriage appears to be coming to an end. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, according to reports.

The celebrity couple, who became husband and wife in 2014, have four children together - daughter North, seven; son Saint, five; daughter Chicago, two; and one-year-old son Psalm.

Kim, 40, who stars in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and the 43-year-old rapper are believed to be splitting amicably and will share joint legal and physical custody of the kids, according to TMZ.

They are both said to be happy and committed to co-parenting together.

The online newspaper has also reported that neither of the pair are contesting the prenup and that they are far along in reaching a property settlement agreement.

It comes after months of speculation that the couple have been living separately.

Last year, Kanye West launched a presidential campaign, during which he held a bizarre event where he talked about Kim's abortion when she was pregnant with their first child.

This story is being updated...

