Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori faces €15,000 fine or even jail after 'explicit' appearance in Paris

Bianca Censori and Kanye West. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori faces a €15,000 fine or even jail after making an 'explicit' appearance in Paris.

Censori, who is an architect for West's company Yeezy, failed to wear underwear beneath a pair of stockings while out with her husband.

The fact that Censori was nearly nude means she is at risk of a penalty due to France's law.

"Deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs. [€15,000]," article 222-32 of the penal code states.

It is part of a wider trend displayed by Censori, who also risked getting fined when onlookers described her as appearing 'nearly naked' as she walked through Venice last year.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori last week in Milan. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, West and Censori were banned by a Venetian boat rental company last year after the couple were accused of indecent exposure.

The couple were pictured enjoying a rental boat in the Italian city last summer, with one photo showing West's bare buttocks and another showing Censori kneeling into his lap.

Venezia Turisomo Motoscafi, who provided the boat to West and Censori, have said the couple are "no longer welcome" after the incident.

The company says the captain of the boat did not see the "obscenities" as he was looking out for traffic.

Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024. Picture: Getty

Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

It comes amid growing concern for Censori, with rumours that Kanye has a 'strict set of rules' which she must obey.

Sources close to Censori - an Australian architect - have suggested the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, allegedly chooses what food she eats and what clothes she is allowed to wear.

Insiders have claimed Censori has "no mind of her own" and is forced to "obey" her husband's rules, since they have "Royal" status, MailOnline reports.