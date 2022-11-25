Kanye West will run to be president again in 2024 - and has asked Donald Trump to run with him

By Kit Heren

Kanye West will run for president of the United States in 2024, despite being mired in controversy over several recent incidents.

The rapper and fashion designer, who has legally changed his name to Ye, posted a video to social media, along with the logo Ye24.

Mr West also claimed to have asked former President Donald Trump to be his running mate - meaning he would be vice-president if the controversial musician took the White House.

Mr Trump and Mr West have previously shown affection for each other, with Mr West seen wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap several times - but Mr Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential run.

It is unclear if Mr West would seek the nomination of either of the major parties for the 2024 election.

He ran for the presidency as an independent in 2020, but his campaign ended with a meagre 70,000 votes. For context, Joe Biden won more than 80 million votes in 2020.

It comes a few days after Mr West was seen at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, alongside prominent white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Describing the meeting, Mr West said: "Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I'm going to lose.

"Has that ever worked for anyone in history?"

In October, a number of brands who collaborated with Mr West decided to cut ties after the rapper made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and other problematic gestures.

He caused a stir after displaying his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week in September, and was accused of undermining and hurting the black community.

His Twitter account was temporarily locked in early October after he threatened to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

The rapper, who previously has said he has bipolar disorder, was later filmed telling photographers that he was “misdiagnosed” by a Jewish doctor, suggesting they may have wanted to kill him.

His outbursts have resulted in him being dropped by a slew of companies, including Adidas, Balenciaga, Creative Artists Agency, Foot Locker, Gap, Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich, MRC, and JPMorgan Chase.

Meanwhile he is also accused of playing mind games with Adidas and Yeezy staff and showing them porn to "catch them off guard", according to an open letter from former employees.

Mr West is alleged to have shown intimate pictures of his then-wife Kim Kardashian in job interviews, and showed an explicit video of her to his team members during meetings, as well as his own sex tapes.

Since 2015, Mr West, also known as Ye, had a deal with Adidas to design sneakers and other clothing items under his Yeezy brand, but he was abruptly cut loose in October over his anti-Semitic remarks.

A shocking report in Rolling Stone magazine tells how Mr West played pornography to staffers during meetings and asking for their opinion of it.

Adidas have launched an investigation into the alleged incident.