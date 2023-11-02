Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike

William and Kate in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kate Middleton has impressed children with her cycling skills on a trip to an outdoor charity in Scotland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted onlookers on a trip to the Outfit Moray charity in Scotland by jumping on bikes.

Kate, 41, high-fived children on the visit to the charity, which helps young people take part in outdoors activities.

One boy fell off his bike, with Kate intervening to console him.

William and Kate cheered as they show off bike skills

Putting an arm around the boy she asked: "Are you okay?"

"You are so brave," she told him. Asking him where his bike was, Kate encouraged him to get back on and "give it another go".

Kate in Scotland. Picture: Getty

Some other young cyclists asked who Kate was. She joked: "I'm married to William!"

Another child asked William how old he was. He replied by asking them how old they thought he was, and he acted surprised when they replied 57.

William and Kate in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

"I'm not that old!" the prince said.

The crowds cheered on William and Kate on as they rode bikes around ramps and other obstacles in the community gardens where the charity lays on its activities.

Kate consoles a young boy. Picture: Alamy

Outfit Moray chief executive Tony Brown said after the royal couple's departure: "It's our 20th anniversary this year and what a great way to celebrate that milestone and look forward to another 20 years.

"Since the Covid pandemic we've seen a significant rise in mental health issues with young people, particularly around anxiety and loss of confidence.

William and Kate. Picture: Getty

"Being outdoors in nature and doing physical things is really good for mental health.

"Getting as many young people out on our programmes as possible is a way of helping those that might be facing challenges."

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, ride bicycles. Picture: Alamy

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said meeting William and Kate is something the schoolchildren will remember fondly for the rest of their lives.

"I think it's a real delight for the kids and a real treat for them to meet royalty in real life," she said.

William and Kate in Scotland. Picture: Getty

"I remember the Silver Jubilee in 1977 and King Charles coming to Quarrier's Village in Renfrewshire.

"I saw him when I was five in a crowd like you see here today and that has lived with me my whole life.

Kate in Scotland. Picture: Getty

"These kids will remember this for the rest of their lives."

Kate in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Burghead Primary School acting head Martin Collins said he overheard William and Kate speaking to a person assisted through hard times by Outfit Moray and found them to be deeply interested in the charity's work.

Kate in Scotland. Picture: Getty

"It was really nice to meet them, they were really relaxed right from the word go," he said.

"Prince William was very engaged and very interested in the wonderful job Outfit Moray do.

William and Kate in Scotland. Picture: Getty

"It was lovely to see them getting on their bikes, the audience just loved that.

Kate in Scotland. Picture: Getty

"It was wonderful for the children to have this experience. It was fabulous to see.

"There will be a wonderful feeling around Burghead tonight, for sure."