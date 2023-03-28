Kate Forbes leaves the Scottish Government after rejecting new job offer from new leader Humza Yousaf

28 March 2023, 17:57 | Updated: 28 March 2023, 18:15

Kate Forbes (inset) will leave the Scottish Government after her failed bid to become leader of the SNP - where she was beaten by new First Minister Humzah Yousaf (left)
Kate Forbes (inset) will leave the Scottish Government after her failed bid to become leader of the SNP - where she was beaten by new First Minister Humza Yousaf (left). Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Defeated leadership candidate Kate Forbes will not be a part of new First Minister Humza Yousaf's government after turning down a job offer from the new SNP boss, it has been reported.

Former Scottish finance secretary Forbes, 32, was defeated by Yousaf in the leadership contest which concluded yesterday.

She came second in the contest and lost the leadership on second preferences as part of the single transferrable vote (STV) election.

During the campaign, Forbes was bullish about Yousaf's record in the Scottish Government and was heavily criticised for her socially conservative views on same-sex marriage and transgender rights.

The BBC has reported that Forbes was offered the role of rural affairs secretary in Holyrood but turned it down.

Humza Yousaf hugging Kate Forbes
Humza Yousaf was seen hugging Kate Forbes at his swearing in at Holyrood today, before it was announced that she would not join his government . Picture: Getty

Read More: Alex Salmond warns reuniting SNP a 'big challenge' for Humza Yousaf after bitter leadership race

Read More: Emotional Nicola Sturgeon wipes away tear in final speech as Scotland's First Minister

Forbes is a new mother and had been on maternity leave from her role as Finance Secretary when former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that she would be resigning.

Mr Yousaf said he had intended to speak to Ms Forbes about his administration earlier today when he won the vote to become First Minister of Scotland in Holyrood.

It comes as Alex Salmond has warned that reuniting the SNP will be a "big challenge" for new leader Humza Yousaf, after a leadership contest that laid bare bitter divisions within the party.

Former SNP boss and Alba Party leader Alex Salmond said that Humza Yousaf faced a difficult challenge to reunite his party
Former SNP boss and Alba Party leader Alex Salmond said that Humza Yousaf faced a difficult challenge to reunite his party. Picture: LBC

Appearing on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the former SNP leader said the disorderly character of the early stages of the leadership campaign hadn't furthered the cause of independence, and the fact that Mr Yousaf was elected by a minority vote meant that the former health secretary has a job in his hands to bring warring factions of the party together.

"That's a challenge," he said, "he's got a big challenge to reunite the party.

Mr Salmond said if he were in Mr Yousaf's position, he would be "immediately offering the hand of friendship" to leadership rivals Kate Forbes and Ash Regan, whom he said "had the best independence policy".

He also praised Ms Forbes as a "clearly outstanding candidate", and said the new leader should "let bygones be bygones and invite them back into the fold" before she later rejected the chance to join Mr Yousaf's administration.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Marr has said younger people "have every reason to feel excluded and miffed", as they face a forbidding housing market, and more rights for landlords to kick out tenants under new plans.

Andrew Marr: Is Sunak's anti-social behaviour blitz just a legislative thump against the young on behalf of older people?
Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants die in fire at detention centre after mattresses set ablaze

Milo Djukanovic

Montenegro president: ‘Negligent’ EU has allowed Russian influence in Balkans

Portugal Attack

Two women stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Man places floral tribute at shooting school

Church pastor’s daughter among the dead in Nashville school shooting

BREAKING

Prince Harry says royals 'without a doubt' withheld information over phone hacking

The man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is "probably one of the most hated people in the country", his barrister has told a court.

Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel is 'one of the most hated people in the country' but not guilty, jury told

Hallie Scruggs (pictured centre with her father) was among the three children shot dead by Audrey Hale

Harrowing bodycam footage shows police kill Nashville school shooter after six massacred including three children

Supermarkets are seeing better footfall but Brits are still struggling under the weight of 17.5% food price inflation

Food bills more than £800 higher than a year ago, as inflation heaps more misery on Brits

NHS dentist prices are set to surge again

NHS dentist charges to increase again from April - see list of new prices

France Italy Extradition

France’s highest court refuses extradition of far-left Italian militants

Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

Russian space capsule hit by coolant leak returns safely to Earth

France Protests

French workers block train tracks during pension reform protests

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell (l) and younger Julia (inset). Madeleine McCann (r)

Private detective reveals 'small detail' which convinced her woman may be Madeleine McCann

The damning report has raised concerns about the culture at UHB hospitals

'Corrosive' culture at University Hospitals Birmingham 'could put patients' safety at risk'

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky tours battle-scarred cities as Ukrainian offensive expected

Latest News

See more Latest News

LTN planters have been set alight in Rochdale

Revolt of the resident ‘freedom fighters’ as hated LTN planters are torched - and driver clashes with eco-activists
Lisbon's skyline at sunset

Police shoot suspect after two stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Pepsi has reduced the sugar content in its classic drink

'Zero demand for this': Backlash after Pepsi massively cut sugar in classic drink to provide 'healthy product'
Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants killed in fire at Mexican detention centre

London's new Superloop bus service unveiled by Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan reveals orbital 'Superloop' bus network around London suburbs

The dogs are believed to have been American bully-types

17 dogs seized after girl mauled in shocking attack in Manchester, with owner 'breeding XL bully dogs in caravan'
Farouk Abdulhak, the son of a billionaire, is the only suspect in the 2008 death of student Martine Via Magnussen

Billionaire’s son says student Martine Vik Magnussen's 2008 death was 'sex accident' as he admits involvement
Hale killed six people in the Nashville shooting

'Something bad is about to happen': Final messages from Nashville shooter show murderer's chilling warning
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, is one of the UK's three-starred venues

Michelin Guide 2023 results unveiled: See the full list of the UK's best restaurants

France Pensions

Thousands of police officers deployed as more marches and strikes held in France

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit