Kate Middleton 'on the mend' as she leaves Windsor for first time since operation 'to visit King Charles' with children

Kate has left Windsor for half-term with the children. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Kate Middleton is on the mend following her operation and has left Windsor for first time for half-term.

Kate is "recovering well" after her "successful" abdominal surgery on January 16.

She joined Prince William and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - as they set off to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Friday morning for half-term.

It is expected that the family will visit King Charles during their trip, after it was announced earlier in the week that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"Catherine is recovering well," a friend told the Mail.

"She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."

The 42-year-old was discharged from the London Clinic 12 days ago, after having spent almost two weeks recovering from her operation.

She returned to Adelaide Cottage, the family's four-bedroom home at Windsor Home Park, following her hospital stay.

Both Kate and Charles' health updates were announced in mid-January, with Kensington Palace saying that Kate is not expected to return to her royal duties until after Easter.

The King, who was receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, was forced to extend his hospital stay after a "form of cancer" was discovered during tests.

He began his "schedule of regular treatments" on Tuesday but no details were given on the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

Following the announcement, Prince Harry put aside his ongoing rift with the senior royals to visit his father in the UK.

He had a brief meeting with Charles at Clarence House before heading back to Heathrow to make the 5,000 mile return journey home.