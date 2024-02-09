King and Fergie 'bond over battles with cancer' as Charles and Andrew's ex both fight the disease

9 February 2024, 23:19 | Updated: 9 February 2024, 23:23

King Charles and Sarah Ferguson have been trading heartfelt letters after their joint cancer diagnoses - as the monarch and his brother's ex-wife bond over their fight with the illness.
King Charles and Sarah Ferguson have been trading heartfelt letters after their joint cancer diagnoses - as the monarch and his brother's ex-wife bond over their fight with the illness. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

King Charles and Sarah Ferguson have been trading heartfelt letters after their joint cancer diagnoses - as the monarch and his brother's ex-wife bond over their fight with the illness.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 75-year-old monarch and the Duchess of York have both been diagnosed with forms of cancer in recent weeks.

Sarah Ferguson, 64, was diagnosed first with breast cancer last year, and then latterly with skin cancer in recent months.

Read More: Prince Harry urged to call royals as King Charles and Kate Middleton face hospital spells

King Charles announced that his doctors had found a form of cancer in him during a routine operation to treat a benign, enlarged prostate last week.

The pair have exchanged letters over their fight with the disease - Charles wrote to Fergie twice regarding both her diagnoses with the Duchess of York returning the favour when he was diagnosed.

The British Royal Family Attend The Christmas Morning Service
The British Royal Family Attend The Christmas Morning Service. Picture: Getty

He said to be "wholly positive" the prognosis despite the worry that has been caused to the public over his health news.

The King started a treatment this week - after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told MPs that the King's cancer was caught early.

A source told The Mirror: “The King and Sarah are incredibly fond of one another and now they have bonded over their respective cancer diagnosis with an exchange of letters.

"Cancer is a wicked disease that affects so many individuals and their families and it’s clear that extra support from loved ones and the extended cancer community can help immeasurably.”

At a cancer charity fundraiser Fergie this week urged Charles to “keep fighting on” when she took to the stage.

The Duchess added: “I want to thank you all for your kindness in supporting my family members who are going through a hard time, and we wish everyone well, every family in the world, that has been diagnosed or who is going through a difficult time, we wish them well.

And of course, my brother-in-law, we wish you well, keep fighting on.”

The Duchess concluded: “The cancer alliance is about hope, and there isn’t enough hope in the world. For anyone who’s suffering from low hope, for anyone who believes they can’t do this, they can, it’s absolute nonsense.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Plane Lands Florida Interstate

Two dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on Florida interstate

California Earthquake

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

Christian Horner's future is still unresolved after he faced a grilling at a secret location on Friday.

No resolution on Christian Horner's Red Bull future after Geri Halliwell's husband faced grilling days before F1 launch

Ant McPartlin has revealed he is to become a father for the first time aged 48 with his second wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

Baby joy for Ant McPartlin, 48, as his wife Anne-Marie is pregnant with couple's first child together

Farmers are using tractors to stage a slow protest in the Port of Dover about the use of cheap imported food in Britain.

Farmers blockade Dover as food import protests that have rocked EU come to Britain

Spain Europe Farmers

Farmers in Spain, Italy and Poland stage further protests over EU policies

CORRECTION Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s new army chief aiming to harness power of high-tech weapons

Election 2024 Trump’s Playbook Women

Harris slams ‘politically motivated’ report of Biden’s mishandling of documents

Pakistan Election Explainer

Pakistan’s former PM says he will seek coalition government after trailing rival

France Obit Badinter

Robert Badinter, who led France to end death penalty, dies aged 95

Treasure found in Spain contains 'alien material', scientists have said.

Ancient treasure found in Spain made from materials ‘beyond planet earth’ 3,000 years ago, scientists say

These publications come after a commitment he made during his Tory leadership campaign in the summer of 2022.

Rishi Sunak earned £2.2m last year, according to tax records

At the end of June 2023, the bank had 414 branches.

Barclays announce another wave of closures affecting 22 locations - is your high street affected?

Fahnen, BASF, Carl-Bosch-StraBe, Ludwigshafen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Deutschland

BASF sells stakes in two China ventures after reports of human rights abuses

Social Media Children Nevada

Former TikTok executive sues company, alleging gender and age discrimination

No arrests have been made at this time.

Man, 33, dies following shooting in West Lancashire - as murder investigation launched

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel War Reemerging Rifts

Netanyahu orders evacuation of Rafah ahead of expected ground invasion

Kaydon Prior (left) and Jason Curtis (right) stabbed Harrison Tomkins (middle) to death.

Man guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend's new lover in 'brutal' attack - as friend charged for encouraging stabbing
Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames.

Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi jumped off a bridge into the River Thames and drowned, police believe
Kerry Pentecost had to wait for five hours in A&E after an ambulance failed to turn up when she had a heart attack.

Mother suffers sudden heart attack and ambulance didn’t turn up - before she waited five hours in A&E
Earns PepsiCo

PepsiCo profits up as charges fade but sales slip after price rises

Germany Far Right

German far-right politician to go on trial for alleged use of a Nazi slogan

This planned evacuation comes, despite the US warning that the assault would be a "disaster".

Israeli PM Netanyahu orders evacuation of Rafah ahead of expected ground offensive 'to defeat last Hamas stronghold'
Iran

Meta removes Instagram and Facebook accounts for Iran’s leader

A migrant has died after climbing on top of a Eurostar train.

Migrant electrocuted in 'human fireball' after climbing on top of Eurostar at Gare du Nord 'in bid to flee to UK'
Denmark Scandinavia Royals

Denmark’s king and queen to visit Scandinavian monarchies on first foreign tour

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has made a surprise speech but did not mention King Charles

Prince Harry gives surprise speech at US NFL bash - but fails to mention King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'
Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit