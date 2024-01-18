Prince Harry urged to call royals as King Charles and Kate Middleton face hospital spells

18 January 2024, 18:13

Prince Harry has been urged to call his family after Kate's hospital stay
Prince Harry has been urged to call his family after Kate's hospital stay. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry has been told to call King Charles and Princess Kate as both face spells in hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate has undergone abdominal surgery and is recovering at the London Clinic, where she is expected to spend up to two weeks.

She has cleared her engagements calendar until after Easter.

The King is also due to go into hospital for treatment on his enlarged prostate.

Relations between Harry and the royals are at their worst point after he released Spare, his memoir that contained a raft of damning claims against his family.

More came in the book released by Omid Scobie, a royal author who has been viewed as close to the Sussexes - though he has denied being closely involved with them over Endgame.

Harry has now been encouraged to speak to his family.

Harry has been urged to call his family
Harry has been urged to call his family. Picture: Alamy

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, said: "There is a very deep rift in the royal family. As far as anyone is aware, Harry and William aren't speaking.

"It's very unfortunate this has happened. Not only the King with an enlarged prostate but Catherine has also had an operation of some magnitude.

"Given the sensitivities involved, it is hoped some approach would be made by Harry but the best thing, and the only thing, would be a quiet or private approach. So basically we don't hear."

He told The Sun: "I would have thought Harry will approach his father, brother and also Catherine."

Kate is in hospital after surgery
Kate is in hospital after surgery. Picture: Alamy

William visited Kate on Thursday and was photographed leaving the London Clinic, a private hospital, at lunchtime on Thursday.

She is due to stay for at least 10 days before going back to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Queen Camilla revealed on Thursday that the King is doing "fine" after it was announced his prostate needed treatment.

"Looking forward to getting back to work," she said of her husband.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to speak to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

US strikes against Houthi rebels will continue, says Biden

The scene in Little Britain Street off Capel Street

Man killed in explosion at Dublin homeless hostel, as police probe cause of the blast

Fish and chips could be under threat

'Weaponising food': Britains' fish and chips 'under threat from Russia' as Putin considers tearing up decades-old deal

Smoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Netanyahu says he has told US he opposes Palestinian state in postwar scenario

Three women have been jailed for their treatment of vulnerable children at Smyllum House orphanage in the 60s and 70s.

Nuns jailed for ‘cruel treatment’ of orphans after hitting them with rosary beads and making one eat own vomit

Sven-Göran Eriksson and Nancy Dell'Olio

Sven-Göran Eriksson's ex Nancy Dell'Olio 'didn't know he had a year to live' and 'plans to reunite with him'

Crosses stand in memorial to victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

US Justice Department report finds ‘cascading failures’ during Uvalde shooting

A cargo ship amid a golden sky

Houthi leader vows more attacks on ships despite US and UK strikes

A man has been arrested in connection with Daniel Khalife's alleged escape from HMP Wandsworth.

Man arrested on suspicion of assisting Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from HMP Wandsworth

Bronson Battersby was found dead after his father suffered a heart attack

Police watchdog to investigate whether officers 'missed opportunities' over death of two-year-old Bronson Battersby

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by customs in Germany over luxury watch

Port Talbot steel works

Up to 2,800 jobs at Port Talbot steel plant will be cut after Tata presses ahead with plans to close blast furnaces

New charges against Christian Brueckner have been revealed.

Madeleine McCann suspect ‘snatched child’ days before toddler vanished and ‘filmed himself assaulting another girl’

MH370 vanished without a trace on March 8, 2014

MH370 investigator makes shock claim about hunt for doomed plane’s wreckage

India boat accident scene

Pupils and teacher drown as boat carrying school class capsizes

Jennifer Townsend

Police issue urgent appeal over woman, 63, who has been missing for six weeks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aslef members who work for LNER are striking

LNER to be hit by five days of strikes as Aslef members take action over pay dispute

Oppenheimer has led the way this award season

Male British actors fail to secure Bafta film nomination for first time in 50 years

Burglars stole Bronson's father's wallet and some of his medication

Burglars broke into home of tragic Bronson Battersby hours after bodies were discovered, landlady reveals
Raducanu fell ill during her Australian Open defeat

'I want to vomit': Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open after suffering medical drama
Queen Camilla has spoken out on the King's procedure.

Charles 'fine' and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’: Camilla returns to duties amid royals' health problems
Officials sign cruise missile deal

Japan agrees deal with US to buy 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles

William has visited Kate in hospital

Prince William visits Kate in hospital as he's seen for first time since her abdominal surgery
The Foreign Secretary met the Argentine president for talks at the World Economic Forum

'We agree to disagree': Britain rebuffs Argentina after claims discussions have begun over Falkland Islands
Kigali is the capital of Rwanda

'I didn't mix anything up at all': Thérèse Coffey defends criticism after Rwanda gaffe in Commons debate
Bronson Battersby died from starvation and dehydration, a post-mortem has revealed

Bronson Battersby 'just wanted to be loved and cuddled', heartbroken neighbour reveals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Both Kate and Charles will attend hospital

Why is Kate in hospital and who will fill in for her and King Charles now?

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate ‘doing well’ after successful abdominal surgery as William clears calendar while she recovers
The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate apologises for scrapping engagements as she recovers from abdominal surgery while William cancels plans

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

LBC Views: Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit