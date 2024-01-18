Prince Harry urged to call royals as King Charles and Kate Middleton face hospital spells

Prince Harry has been urged to call his family after Kate's hospital stay. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry has been told to call King Charles and Princess Kate as both face spells in hospital.

Kate has undergone abdominal surgery and is recovering at the London Clinic, where she is expected to spend up to two weeks.

She has cleared her engagements calendar until after Easter.

The King is also due to go into hospital for treatment on his enlarged prostate.

Relations between Harry and the royals are at their worst point after he released Spare, his memoir that contained a raft of damning claims against his family.

More came in the book released by Omid Scobie, a royal author who has been viewed as close to the Sussexes - though he has denied being closely involved with them over Endgame.

Harry has now been encouraged to speak to his family.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, said: "There is a very deep rift in the royal family. As far as anyone is aware, Harry and William aren't speaking.

"It's very unfortunate this has happened. Not only the King with an enlarged prostate but Catherine has also had an operation of some magnitude.

"Given the sensitivities involved, it is hoped some approach would be made by Harry but the best thing, and the only thing, would be a quiet or private approach. So basically we don't hear."

He told The Sun: "I would have thought Harry will approach his father, brother and also Catherine."

Kate is in hospital after surgery. Picture: Alamy

William visited Kate on Thursday and was photographed leaving the London Clinic, a private hospital, at lunchtime on Thursday.

She is due to stay for at least 10 days before going back to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Queen Camilla revealed on Thursday that the King is doing "fine" after it was announced his prostate needed treatment.

"Looking forward to getting back to work," she said of her husband.