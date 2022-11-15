Kate Moss stalker admits stabbing both his parents to death before running over mum's dead body

William Warrington (l) admitted killing his father Clive and mother Valerie. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A man once given a restraining order for stalking supermodel Kate Moss has admitted brutally killing his parents in their homes 15 miles apart.

William Warrington, 40, escaped from a mental health unit to savagely kill dad Clive, 67, and mum Valerie, 73, in March.

Warrington, from Cheltenham, had denied charges of murder but admitted killing his parents during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

Following the guilty pleas it can now be disclosed that he had previously been given a restraining order after leaving unwanted items at the Cotswold's home of supermodel Kate Moss.

Kate Moss stalker William Warrington who admitted killing his parents. Picture: Alamy

Valerie and Clive Warrington who were stabbed to death 15 miles apart. Picture: Alamy

In 2019 Warrington was slapped with a restraining order after leaving 'unwanted items' at the £2.5million Cotswolds home of super model Kate Moss. A court heard how his sinister actions 'caused distress to Moss and her family and he was banned from going anywhere near her home in order to protect the model, her family and her employees.

Warrington had left a bottle of champagne, a cake, a fake and a real sunflower, and a metal helmet with what appeared to be a threatening note in it on one occasion. Later he put a Phantom of the Opera mask at the same address.

The killer had been detained under the Mental Health Act after being arrested on February 17 this year when he attacked his housemate with a knife.

He was detained under section 2 of the Mental Health Act and taken to the Priory Ward in the secure unit at Wotton Lawn, Gloucester.

On March 1 he left the unit on escorted leave with a carer and sneakily got £100 cash back at a local petrol station.Later that evening he was allowed to go for a stroll in the unit's secure courtyard but instead walked straight out of the front door unnoticed to a waiting taxi he had booked.The alarm was raised at midnight but Warrington was nowhere to be found.

Warrington had got the driver to stop at two garages where he stocked up on brandy and red bull before being dropped off at a rural roundabout five miles from his mum's house.

Clive’s body was discovered first by police in his flat in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, raising the alarm about his ex-wife Valerie.

This led police to race 15 miles away to posh Bourton-on-the-Water where they found her dead.

Both had been mercilessly stabbed and beaten to death and suffered horrific injuries. Warrington even ran over his mother's dead body on the lawn of her house as he drove off to kill his father leaving a tyre mark on her back.

Since the killing Warrington, of St George's Street, Cheltenham has been detained at Broadmoor Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility.