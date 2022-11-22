Kate stuns in Princess Diana's tiara as she attends King Charles' first state banquet

22 November 2022, 21:46 | Updated: 22 November 2022, 21:51

The royals attend their first banquet with Charles as king
The royals attend their first banquet with Charles as king. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Kate stunned guests as she arrived at King Charles' first state banquet at Buckingham Palace in Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She arrived at the event with Prince William, opting for a caped, white evening dress with sparkling detail on the shoulders.

The Lover's Knot tiara, a diamond and pearl-encrusted headpiece made in 1914, was often worn by her namesake Diana, Princess of Wales.

It was given to Diana by the Queen as a wedding gift in 1981.

It was designed by the Queen's grandmother, Queen Mary, and based on one owned by Mary's grandmother

Alongside the tiara, Kate also wore Diana's diamond and pearl drop earrings as well as the family order, the GCVO Star and Sash and the four strand pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen.

Also paying tribute to the Queen was Camilla, who wore her diamond and sapphire tiara.

The pair joined the King and the Prince of Wales and more than 160 guests for a glittering white tie evening affair at Buckingham Palace in honour of the South African president.

Read more: King Charles welcomes South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa for first state visit of his reign

Read more: Harry and Meghan Netflix TV documentary set to 'air within weeks' despite them 'wanting it delayed'

Kate wearing the Lover's Knot tiara
Kate wearing the Lover's Knot tiara. Picture: Getty
The tiara once belonged to Princess Diana
The tiara once belonged to Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the King turned to his green credentials as he hosted the first state banquet of his reign by personally requesting only sustainable flowers be used.

In the Buckingham Palace ballroom, the grand horseshoe-shaped table, set for 163 people, was decorated with blooms sourced from the palace gardens and Windsor Castle.

And in a new addition to the traditional floral centrepieces at banquets during the late Queen's reign, the table was also lined with hundreds of tiny individual stem glass vases, each filled with pink, red and purple flowers.

William and Kate on the way to the banquet
William and Kate on the way to the banquet. Picture: Getty
Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen
Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for the King said: "It was the King's decision to ask for sustainable flowers.

"They are all seasonal and from the gardens of Windsor and Buckingham Palace. They have not been flown in from around the world."

The King and Queen Consort followed the late Queen's tradition of inspecting the table to make sure everything was in order, ahead of the evening event in honour of the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Charles and Camilla, in footage posted on the Royal Family's social media account, were shown surveying the scene, with the Queen Consort reaching out to touch one of the central floral decorations.

The couple were said to have been "involved in every aspect of the state visit", which saw them welcome Mr Ramaphosa to the UK with a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade and a private lunch earlier on Tuesday.

Charles and Camilla with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa
Charles and Camilla with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Getty

In a break from tradition for state visits, no details of the gifts exchanged between the King and the president were released by Buckingham Palace.

The table was decorated with more than 100 ivory-coloured candles in silver-gilt candelabra, with displays of dates, pineapples, grapes and pears, and 23 large flower arrangements in silver-gilt centre pieces.

The elaborate grand service being used was commissioned by George IV.

Made of 4,000 pieces, it includes 14 tureens, 20 sauce tureens, 140 dishes, 288 dinner plates, 118 salts, 12 ice pails, 12 mirrored plateaux, 58 dessert stands and centrepieces and 107 candelabra.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Migration Greece

Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port in Greece

Manchester United's owners may be ready to sell the club

Manchester United owners to explore sale of club as Glazers look for new investment

1

Heartbroken families pay tribute to two teenagers killed when Nissan ploughed into crowd during late night 'car meet'

“Labour’s changed from the Corbin era" Lord Blunkett told Andrew Marr

Lord David Blunkett tells Andrew Marr that Keir Starmer has learnt from "what didn't work" after Labour's 2010 defeat

Alamy / LBC

Fifa tells Qatar to stop preventing fans from bringing items featuring rainbow symbol into World Cup stadiums

Ronaldo has left Manchester United after two spells at the Old Trafford club

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect after bombshell interview

Harry Kane; FA decided to drop OneLove armband.

England subject to 'extreme blackmail’ by FIFA to dump OneLove armbands, German FA claims

Just Stop Oil protester Emily Brocklebank arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Van Gogh painting ‘may have increased in value after protest’ Lawyer for Just Stop Oil activists tells trial

Poland Russia Prank

Polish leader briefs Russian pranksters posing as French president

There are two yellow weather warnings for tomorrow, with wind and rain expected to hit much of England's southwest.

Urgent power cuts warning as Met Office puts out alert over rain and wind tomorrow with travel disruption expected

Oil tanker

Iranian drone struck Israeli-linked tanker, US navy probe says

Former Tory MP Owen Paterson is taking the government to court

Brexiteer former MP Owen Paterson takes government to court over lobbying scandal

The cyclist's footage shows bike users on CS3 veering out of the way

Cyclists forced to take evasive action as driver caught on camera squeezing down London cycle superhighway

David Montenegro pictured in 2016.

Red Arrows leader suspended after ‘having affair with junior colleague he got pregnant’

A month’s worth of rain fell in the first two weeks of November

Thames Water lifts hosepipe ban for millions after days of heavy rain

The SUV inside the Apple store after the crash

Man charged with reckless homicide over Apple store crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paleochora harbour and town in south-eastern Crete

Boat carrying hundreds of migrants towed to port after drifting off Crete

The Baby name list for 2022 saw Muhammad and Sophie top the list

UK's most popular baby names for 2022 revealed, as Sophia and Muhammad top the list

1

King Charles welcomes South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa for first state visit of his reign
Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg to be given lifetime achievement award at Berlin Film Festival

Rescuers search for survivors

Rescuers search through rubble after 268 killed in Java quake

Mother and her two daughters killed in flat fire in Nottingham

Triple murder probe after mother and her two children killed in flat fire that was 'started deliberately'
An aerial view shows the Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate in south east England

Manston Asylum Centre is now completely empty after migrants placed in new accommodation

The Erawan shrine in Bangkok

Trial resumes for pair accused of 2015 Bangkok shrine bombing

Argentina beaten by Saudi Arabia

Don’t cry for Argentina: Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after beating tournament favourites 2-1 in World Cup
Shemima Begum

Shamima Begum 'knew what she was doing', MI5 agent tells court as lawyer claims she was 'child trafficking victim'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer is 'utterly determined' to stick to anti-immigration and pro-Brexit politics
Bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects

LBC caller argues bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects for children
Caller says highly skilled is derogatory term

'Don't call people highly-skilled': Caller slams Keir Starmer for using 'derogatory remark'
James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare
Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

Caller slams Brits World Cup reaction: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'
footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit