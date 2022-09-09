Kate to 'create her own path' as she becomes first Princess of Wales since Diana

Kate has taken on the title of Princess of Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kate will "create her own path" as Princess of Wales as she becomes the first to take on the title since Diana.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge will take on the role heavily associated with Prince William's mother following the death of the Queen.

Meanwhile, heir to the throne William will step into his father's shoes as Prince of Wales.

"The couple are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time," a royal source has said.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously

"The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

The King's wife, Camilla, was technically Princess of Wales when she married Charles in 2005 but never used the title because of its association with Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997.

Diana was stripped of her HRH style and her title was changed to Diana, Princess of Wales following her divorce the year before she died.

Read more: King Charles III delivers emotional tribute to 'darling mama' as he renews her promise of 'lifelong service'

Read more: Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior ministers attend remembrance service for the Queen

It comes after King Charles' first address to the nation on Friday evening, in which he confirmed the title changes.

He said William assumes the Scottish titles "which have meant so much to me", and succeeds him as the Duke of Cornwall.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," the King explained.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

The couple's children are now Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales.

William and Kate are also the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

Camilla, has become Queen Consort.