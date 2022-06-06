Kate shares unseen pictures of 'fantastic' Jubilee weekend and jokes about Louis

Kate's unseen pics of Jubilee weekend. Picture: Instagram

By Stephen Rigley

William and Kate have shared behind-the-scenes pictures of their 'incredible' Jubilee weekend saying they had a fantastic time - especially Louis.

Kate, Willian and family waiting for Trooping the Colour. Picture: Instagram

William and children waiting for Trooping the Colour. Picture: Instagram

In one snap shared on their Instagram page Kate can be seen waiting with George, Charlotte and Louis on steps of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour.

In another, Kate and William can be seen attending a street party and chatting with people in Kensington near their London residence.

The caption hinted at the fun they'd had as a family over the weekend, reading: "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…'.

Kate and William at Kensington street party. Picture: Instagram

Kate at Kensington street party. Picture: Instagram

Four-year-old Prince Louis stole the show at a number of royal events over the weekend. After wowing fans on the Royal balcony, he showed off his star power again while watching the fourth day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations last night.

The caption read: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership.'From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.

"From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."