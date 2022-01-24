Katie Price avoids court showing after paying three-year-old fine

Katie Price has avoided another court appearance after being given a suspended sentence in the past (pictured). Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Katie Price avoided a court appearance after paying a three-year-old fine worth £7,300.

The former model, who is serving a suspended sentence, had been due in Crawley Magistrates' Court over non-payment of the punishment, which dates back to January 2019.

Court staff confirmed on Monday that the £7,358 fine had been paid and she was no longer expected in front of magistrates.

The 43-year-old had recently been arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Police went to her Sussex home on Friday, after reports emerged that she sent an abusive message to Kieran Hayler, her ex-husband, and his fiancée Michelle Penticost.

She was given a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while disqualified, and did not have insurance. She also received a two-year ban after a crash near her home.

Price told police "I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all", a court heard, and later said she was sorry and "sincerely grateful nobody was hurt".