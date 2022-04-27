Katie Price denies breaching restraining order by sending abusive message about ex's fiancée

Katie Price appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Katie Price has denied harassing her ex-husband's fiancee, with her defence saying they will be challenging the charge on mental health grounds.

The 43-year-old was accused of breaching a restraining order when she sent abusive text messages branding Michelle Penticost, the new fiancee of her former husband Kieran Hayler, a "c***ing w***e piece of s***" and a "gutter s**g", according to the prosecution.

Price, who was known professionally as Jordan, was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly on June 3 2019, under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

She was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed "tirade of abuse" at her during a row in a school playground.

It was claimed that Price sent the text to Mr Hayler after Ms Penticost put up an Instagram post about how she had been treated badly by other people and how to deal with it.

Michelle claimed the post was not related to Katie, the court heard.

Price was arrested on January 21 and "made several comments saying she had done nothing wrong", it was said.

The defence was asked what argument they could be expected to make, to which they said they will be challenging the charge on mental health grounds.

Price avoided jail in December after she admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

She also avoided a court appearance after paying a fine worth £7,300, which dated back to January 2019.

"You are in very grave danger of going to prison," the judge warned Price on Wednesday.

They added: "I really hope I don't see you here again."

A breach of the restraining order carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Price is mum to five children, two of which were with Kieran Hayler.

The pair were married for eight years - between 2013 and 2021.

Proceedings will continue on May 25 at the Crown Court, at Price's request.