'It'll be the worst of both worlds': Keir Starmer accused of 'Brexit betrayal' after pledging to rewrite deal

19 September 2023, 07:19

Keir Starmer has pledged to rewrite the UK's Brexit deal
Keir Starmer has pledged to rewrite the UK's Brexit deal. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of a 'Brexit betrayal' after pledging to rewrite the deal with the EU.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour leader will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday, during which post-Brexit relations are expected to be discussed.

It comes after Sir Keir indicated in an interview with the Financial Times that he would seek to use a reassessment of the agreement in two years time to try to get "a much better deal" for the UK.

But Tories have warned that he could take the UK "back to square one".

The trade deal signed by Boris Johnson faces its first five-yearly review in 2025, though the extent of the talks are uncertain.

No10 has already ruled out a renegotiation, with Rishi Sunak said to be more focused on "maximising opportunities" outside the EU.

Read more: 'We have to make it work': Keir Starmer pledges major rewrite of Brexit deal

Read more: 'Treat traffickers like terrorists': Sir Keir Starmer outlines plan to deal with Channel migrant gangs on EU tour

Bim Afolami on Keir Starmer's pledge to re-negotiate Brexit

David Jones, a Conservative former minister, said Sir Keir appeared to be intent on "unpicking Brexit".

"He is clearly cosying up to the EU and to Macron, who is the most Europhile member of a Europhile bunch, and who would not be seeing him unless he thinks he can get something out of Labour to his advantage," he said, according to MailOnline.

"My big concern with Starmer is that he is preparing the ground to sign us up to perpetual alignment with EU standards.

"We would become a rule-taker and lose the freedom to strike better trade deals around the world.

"There is no doubt that free movement would also have to come back on to the table before the EU would consider a new deal. I'm surprised even Starmer thinks it's a good idea."

EU VP on Starmer's pledge to re-negotiate Brexit

Craig Mackinlay, a Conservative member of the Commons European scrutiny committee, warned that Sir Keir would "betray" Brexit if he won the next General Election.

"This is the same Keir Starmer who called for a second referendum.

"He is someone who wants Britain to be in the EU. If he gets into No 10 then he will betray the ideals and advantages of Brexit.

"We will end up with more alignment with the EU, but no say over the rules – it would be the worst of both worlds.'

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "Seven years on from the referendum, Keir Starmer wants to take Britain back to square one on Brexit, reopening the arguments of the past all over again.

"Keir Starmer backed Remain, then wanted a second Brexit referendum, yet now he says he accepts it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Health Secretary slams 'militant' doctors' union as he refuses to meet with striking medics over pay

A police spokesperson said the incident was an "accident."

Brit, 42, falls to his death while climbing metal ladder 300ft up Austrian mountain

Breaking
Breaking News

YouTube suspends monetisation of Russell Brand's channel for 'violating Creator Responsibility policy'

Doctors may be forced to work during strikes

Doctors to be forced to work during strikes under fresh government plans

Canada India Sikh Slain

India expels top Canadian diplomat in row over alleged role in Sikh’s shooting

Motorists are furious over the change to speed limits

'Absolute nightmare': Motorists furious after Wales introduces fresh 20mph zones - as 100,000 sign petition to reverse scheme
UN General Assembly Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelensky asks why Russia still has a seat at United Nations

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump labels Florida governor’s abortion ban a ‘terrible mistake’

The Prince of Wales flew out to New York ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards.

Prince William flies solo to New York for first time in a decade as he preps to announce Earthshot Prize winners

Met Police bosses have warned it will be years before the force is rid of corrupt officers.

It will ‘take years’ to rid Met of corrupt officers as unit Couzens and Carrick served in has third of staff cleared out

An inquiry got underway into the couple's death on Monday.

Couple, aged 25 and 28, died after they were left in crashed car for three days as police failed to log call

Canada India Security

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates Sikh activist’s killing

The Met police confirmed they had received a report of a sex assault dating back to 2003

Police receive report of sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand - as comedian’s shows are axed

Music Festival Deaths

Rapper Travis Scott questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival

Police have shared new footage of a man they want to speak to.

CCTV footage released of man sought by police after 'man was raped in car park' travelling back from night out

Iran US

Five prisoners sought by US in swap with Iran arrive in Qatar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Music Kim Petras

Kim Petras releases previously shelved debut album featuring Paris Hilton

Victims who have had their convictions overturned will be able to claim the £600,000 sum.

Post Office Horizon scandal victims to be offered £600,000 in compensation each

Mexico US Extradition

Son of Mexican cartel leader pleads not guilty to drug and laundering charges

ali3

Alligator with missing jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park

Orlando, Florida. May 17, 2019. Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire on Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (1)

Wild black bear captured in Florida’s Walt Disney World

Italy Migration

Italy approves new measures to crack down on migrants

Tyson and Paris Fury have welcomed their seventh child together

Tyson Fury and wife Paris welcome seventh baby as couple reveal gender

Lois and John McCullough

Detectives investigating death of elderly couple find human remains as daughter charged with murder
ali3

Alligator with missing jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park

Netanyahu Tech Leaders

Netanyahu visits Elon Musk in California to discuss artificial intelligence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit