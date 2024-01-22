Keir Starmer defends National Trust against government 'woke' attacks as he vows to create 'society of service'

22 January 2024, 09:00

Keir Starmer will defend the National Trust
Keir Starmer will defend the National Trust. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sir Keir Starmer is set to accuse the government of attacking the "woke" National Trust, as he pledged to build a British "society of service" if elected to Downing Street.

The Labour leader will slam the Conservatives for creating a "poor society" that has left charities and volunteers to look after people most in need.

Giving a speech in London Sir Keir will say that he would support Britain's charities and civic institutions as Prime Minister, providing "a new focus on those who build the bonds that connect us, the communities that nurture us, the institutions that support families and provide a bridge between the state and the market".

He will add: "In a society of service, doing the right thing will be rewarded. Working hard will pay off for people. And building caring, compassionate communities will make our country stronger, more prosperous, fairer for everyone."

Speaking at the Civil Society Summit, he will tell an audience of religious, charity and community leaders that they are "the glue that bridge the gaps" in a "frayed" social fabric.

Callers debate whether National Trust should display plaques highlighting slavery links

The National Trust has hit the headlines recently for speaking out on political issues such as slavery and the environment, as well as accusations of "dumbing down" some displays.

The chairman, René Olivieri, said last year that it was time for the charity to "embrace a wider range of viewpoints" amid 'uncomfortable' conversations about Britain's heritage.

Then-Conservative party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, hit out at the organisation last year, saying: "Brits expect the National Trust to protect our heritage, not lecture them on net zero." Several other Tory MPs also attacked the National Trust.

Sir Keir is set to say that the government had "managed to demean" the National Trust, instead of working with them to help more people "learn about — and celebrate — our culture and our history".

He said: "In its desperation to cling onto power, at all costs, the Tory party is trying to find woke agendas in the very civic institutions they once regarded with respect.

"Let me tell you, waging a war on the proud spirit of service in this country isn’t leadership. It’s desperate. It’s divisive. It’s damaging.

"It comes to something when the Tories are at war with the National Trust. That’s what happens when politics of self-preservation prevail over commitment to service."

Sir Keir will say that the government's rhetoric has "helped demonise" the National Trust and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. He will add: "That's what happens when politics of self-preservation prevail over commitment to service".

National Trust sign, High Peak Estate, Whinstone Lee Fields, Peak District National Park, Derbyshire, England, UK
National Trust sign, High Peak Estate, Whinstone Lee Fields, Peak District National Park, Derbyshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir will add that the government "is trying to find woke agendas in the very civic institutions they once regarded with respect.

"Let me tell you, waging a war on the proud spirit of service in this country isn't leadership. It's desperate. It's divisive. It's damaging."

Sir Keir will also argue that individualism has "run rampant" under successive Conservative governments.

The Labour leader will add that despite former prime minister David Cameron talking about "the 'big society'" as he rose to power in 2010, "when austerity kicked in we ended up with the 'poor society'".

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden said in response: "Once again Labour are sniping from the sidelines without putting forward any serious plan. Keir Starmer cannot say what he would do differently because he has no plan."

