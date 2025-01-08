'Action not inquiries': Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch clash over grooming gangs in stormy PMQs

8 January 2025, 12:29 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 12:45

Starmer clashed with Badenoch
Starmer clashed with Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch clashed during a fiery Prime Minister's Questions as the PM urged the Conservative leader to drop her call for a national inquiry on grooming gangs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir said a further inquiry could delay action on tackling child sexual abuse, pointing out that recommendations from a seven-year investigation which reported in 2022 had not yet been implemented.

The Tories have tabled an amendment to the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill demanding a new national inquiry into gangs, but if MPs backed Ms Badenoch's call it would prevent the legislation making progress.

Mrs Badenoch warned that failing to back an inquiry would fuel concerns about a "cover-up".

But Sir Keir urged the Tory leader to "withdraw her wrecking amendment" to the Government's Bill.

In heated Commons exchanges, Sir Keir said: "This morning, I met some of the victims and survivors of this scandal, and they were clear with me that they want action now, not the delay of a further inquiry."

He said "there have been a number of inquiries, both national and local, including one covering Oldham, and reasonable people can agree or disagree on whether a further inquiry is necessary".

But calling for Mrs Badenoch to pull her "wrecking amendment", the Prime Minister said: "What I find shocking is that anyone in this House would vote down the Children's Wellbeing Bill this afternoon, vital protections for the most vulnerable in our society."

He said the Conservative leader had "jumped on the bandwagon" about grooming gangs but while in office as children's minister and equalities minister "I can't recall her once raising this issue in the House, once calling for a national inquiry".

The Tory leader hit back: "The Prime Minister called for nine inquiries in the last parliament. Does he not see that by resisting this one, people will start to worry about a cover-up?"

She urged the former director of public prosecutions to "be a leader, not a lawyer".

The Prime Minister told the Tory leader that "lies and misinformation and slinging of mud doesn't help one bit".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Demonstrators on opposing sides of the issue in Seoul

South Korean President’s lawyers slam detention efforts amid warnings of clash

Aspiring rapper Kelyan was stabbed to death on a bus

Teen bus stabbing victim was 'groomed by gangs', grieving mother says, as his chilling last Instagram post is revealed

Maia was 'caught using a company credit card after being sacked'

The Traitors star Maia Gouveia 'caught using company credit card after being sacked for going AWOL'

Jean-Marie Le Pen

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen pays tribute to father

The actor takes part in a police press conference

Chinese actor trafficked to Myanmar to work in scam, Thai police say

A resident of a care home is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches

Thousands flee as wildfires burn out of control in Los Angeles

Hacker with a hood behind graphic showing and binary code

Japan links Chinese hackers MirrorFace to dozens of cyber attacks

Drinking a glass of milk a day significantly reduces risk of bowel cancer.

A glass of milk a day cuts risk of bowel cancer, study reveals

Firefighters and rescuers work at the industrial site

Ukraine claims strike on key military fuel depot deep inside Russia

Hadi Nazari found by hikers.

Moment hiker found after 13 days lost in Australian wilderness after surviving on just two granola bars

Sara Sharif's stepmum has been given an 'easy' job in a prison library

Sara Sharif's stepmother given 'easy' job in prison library and 'allowed to cook for other inmates'

The pair went missing while hiking in the Italian Dolomites

Body found in search for two British men who went missing while hiking in Italian Dolomites

Wildlife officials and climbers rescue a bull elk

Elk and safety: Animal rescued after Colorado cliffhanger

Cecilia Sala

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala released from Iran

c

Terrifying moment California wildfire engulfs family home before residents and their pet dog flee

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall,

Pope says anyone who exploits or abuses a child answers to God

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fresh snow and ice warnings have been issued

Fresh snow and ice warnings issued as Brits brace for blizzard and temperatures set to plummet to -16C
Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani must give up World Series rings over damages case, lawyers say

Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg

Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg to serve as country’s interim leader

Passengers Boarding A Ryanair Aircraft Of The Low Cost Carrier

Ryanair to take disruptive passengers to court in 'major clampdown'

Aziz Ziriat, left, and Samuel Harris who have gone missing while hiking near Lake Garda

Search continues for two London hikers missing in the Dolomites since New Year’s Day

Reform is “fixed” in favour of Nigel Farage, former deputy leader claims as he hits back at former boss

Reform is 'fixed' in favour of Nigel Farage, former deputy leader claims as he hits back at former boss
Videos filmed from plane windows capture the devastating scale of the California wildfires

Full scale of California wildfires emerges as 30,000 evacuated and A-listers flee homes as state of emergency declared
sam altman

Sister of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman files lawsuit against brother alleging sexual abuse as child
Grippa

Manhunt continues after aspiring rapper known as 'Grippa', 14, stabbed to death on south London bus in ‘postcode beef’
A firefighter walks toward a burning structure

State of emergency declared amid Los Angeles wildfires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News