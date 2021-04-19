Keir Starmer kicked out of Bath pub by furious landlord

19 April 2021, 14:17 | Updated: 19 April 2021, 14:29

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Sir Keir Starmer has been kicked out of a pub by a furious landlord during a walkabout in Bath.

A video online shows the Labour leader in an altercation with Rod Humphris, who shouted "that man is not allowed in my pub" and demanded he "get out of my pub".

Sir Keir, wearing a black face mask, walked out of the door, shortly after what appeared to be a scuffle between the landlord and a Labour staff member.

After confronting him about lockdown, the landlord appeared to be held back by security guards during the incident with Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir Starmer was told to leave the Raven pub in Bristol by the landlord
Sir Keir Starmer was told to leave the Raven pub in Bristol by the landlord. Picture: PA Images

On why he kicked the Labour leader out of the pub, the 54-year-old told the PA news agency: "I had heard that the Labour Party were coming round and he turned up and I told him what I thought of him, basically.

"I think he has utterly failed us as the leader of the Opposition, he has completely failed to ask the questions that needed asking, like, why did we throw away our previous pandemic preparedness?

"Why have we just accepted lockdown?

"Why have we just accepted the loss of all our freedoms?"

Updates to follow

