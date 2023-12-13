Keir Starmer mocks Tory 'meltdown' in first PMQs after Rishi Sunak narrowly avoids Rwanda rebellion

13 December 2023, 12:52

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV

By Will Taylor

Sir Keir Starmer has mocked the Conservative "meltdown" in a pantomime PMQs, fresh on the heels of Rishi Sunak's narrow dodging of a rebellion on the Rwanda scheme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a stormy clash in the Commons, Sir Keir took aim at Mr Sunak, quoting recent anonymous criticism from Tory MPs who have attacked him in the press.

He stuck the boot in after the prime minister narrowly avoided a defeat on his Rwanda plan, with right-wing members of his own party saying it should be toughened up so as not be vulnerable to human rights cases brought under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

They could have joined forces with Labour and opposition parties, who do not want the scheme to pass, to sabotage it - but in the end, despite much bluster before the vote, they abstained.

"He can spin it all he likes but the whole country can see that yet again the Tory party is in meltdown," Sir Keir told Mr Sunak at PMQs.

"And everyone else is paying the price.

"He kicked the can down the road, but in the last week, his MPs have said of him 'he's not capable enough, he's inexperienced, he's arrogant, a really bad politician'.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer took aim in a panto PMQs
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer took aim in a panto PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV

"Come on - who was it who said he’s a really bad politician? Hands up!"

Mr Sunak hit back: "He should hear what they have to say about him."

But Sir Keir responded: "They've obviously found the donkey for their nativity - the search for three wise men may take a little longer.

Read more: Gary Lineker rowing with Grant Shapps over Rwanda scheme 'seems to breach impartiality rules', says new BBC chief

"While they fight amongst themselves, there's a country out here that isn't being governed, where more than 100,000 people are paying hundreds more a month on their mortgages.

"Energy bills going back up in January, the economy shrinking again, NHS waiting lists an all time high.

"Doesn't he think the government would be better off fixing the messes they already made, rather than scrambling to create new ones?"

And referencing the various Tory factions, from the European Research Group to the New Conservatives, that are fracturing the party, he added: "Rather than indulging his backbenchers swanning around in their factions and their star chambers, pretending to be members of the mafia, when's he going to get a grip and focus on the country?"

Mr Sunak will be able to plod on after heading off the Tory insurrection, with would-be rebels hoping they can get the Rwanda legislation strengthened further down the line.

Sir Keir Starmer asked Tories to announce who was behind anonymous anti-Sunak briefings in the press
Sir Keir Starmer asked Tories to announce who was behind anonymous anti-Sunak briefings in the press. Picture: Parliament TV

The scheme triggered the resignation of Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, who blasted the current version of the plan, while sacked home secretary Suella Braverman has made a hobby of sniping from the sidelines.

Right-wing Tories believe deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda is the only hope the party can have of making ground on Labour in the polls ahead of the next election.

Read more: Rwandan criminals could come to the UK as part of Rishi's migrant deal, James Cleverly admits

They believe the plan will prove enough of a deterrent so as to stop small boat crossings in the Channel.

Mr Sunak ruled out "disapplying" the ECHR to the law, infuriating those right-wing critics, but the government risks irking the more centrist Tories if it starts taking aim at human rights rules and conceding to voices like Ms Braverman and Mr Jenrick.

Ultimately, the Rwanda scheme passed its second reading - an early stage of the lawmaking process - 313 votes to 269 on Tuesday.

But it may yet be modified before it passes the Commons - and it then faces a serious challenge getting through the House of Lords.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Missing Gaynor Lord seen on CCTV smiling as she left work before hurrying through Norwich - as divers join search

Spain has been hit by a freak heatwave.

Ho, ho, hot! Spain hit by record-breaking 29.9C December temperature as tourists flock to beaches in freak heatwave

Gaynor Lord is believed to have entered the Wensum

Police tent set up and specialist divers join search for missing mother Gaynor Lord

Israel Palestinians

Ambush kills nine Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

Meler has been discharged from hospital with a broken bone in his face

Battered Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler discharged from hospital with 'small fracture' after being punched in the face

A blast and snow of ice is on the way

Blast of snow and ice to hit UK just before Christmas as Met Office warns cold snap on the way

Poland Politics

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sworn in by president

Ukraine Daily Life

More than 50 injured in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukrainian capital

Gary Lineker 'seems to have breached BBC impartiality guidelines', Samir Shah has said

Gary Lineker rowing with Grant Shapps over Rwanda scheme 'seems to breach impartiality rules', says new BBC chief

Hungary Politics Parties

Orban says Hungary will block EU membership negotiations for Ukraine

Mark Gardiner and former business partner Paul Maddison (right) split the £22m jackpot in 1995

Lottery winner who scooped £11million in 1995 dies after moving to Scotland and ‘living like a hermit’

Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has surgery for lung cancer despite never 'smoking a cigarette'

Big Bang Theory actress diagnosed with lung cancer despite 'never smoking a cigarette'

Mark Drakeford has resigned

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford resigns with immediate effect triggering contest to replace him

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison as parole bid rejected

Some LTNs 'gum-up' traffic, said Mark Harper

Transport Secretary says LTNs can 'gum-up' traffic and make people’s lives 'more difficult'

Mark Harper said Aslef members should get a chance to vote on the pay deal

Aslef offer 'on the table' to take train driver salaries to £65k - as transport sec urges union to put offer to members

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Suicide Bomber

Suicide bomber used 120kg of explosives to target police station in Pakistan

Transport Secretary speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning

New £38k salary threshold for migrants coming to UK won’t be for those reapplying, transport secretary tells LBC
Tributes have poured in after Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died aged 61

'A true legend': Tributes flood in for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher after his death aged 61
National Highways will be removing 1,000 miles of roadworks over the Christmas break

Driving home for Christmas! 1,000 miles of roadworks will be removed from England's roads over festive break
The Home Secretary James Cleverly with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Rwandan criminals could come to the UK as part of Rishi's migrant deal, James Cleverly admits
Police said it is 'likely' missing mum Gaynor Lord entered water

Missing mother Gaynor Lord ‘spotted at 4pm in park where her clothes and mobile phone were found’
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday

James Cleverly says he can't remember calling Rwanda deportation policy 'batshit'

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Six clues Gaynor Lord left behind, as police search for missing Norwich mum, and children urge her to come home
United Nations Palestine

UN General Assembly votes to demand humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit
George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit