Keir Starmer vows to put in place nuclear deterrent 'triple lock' in 'unshakeable' commitment to keep Britain safe

12 April 2024, 01:13 | Updated: 12 April 2024, 01:15

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK&squot;s nuclear deterrent is the "bedrock" of his plan to keep Britain safe.
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK's nuclear deterrent is the "bedrock" of his plan to keep Britain safe. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to put in place a 'triple lock' on the UK's nuclear deterrent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir said Labour will "never shut its eyes to the threats our country faces", adding that the UK's nuclear deterrent is the "bedrock" of his plans to keep Britain safe.

In a major shift for the party, he said Labour is now "utterly committed to our nation's defences".

It comes as Sir Keir is set to visit the Barrow-in-Furness shipyard on Friday, where the next generation of nuclear submarines are being built.

He will be joined by shadow defence minister John Healey to speak to workers, union members and apprentices there.

Read more: Rishi Sunak launches £2.1m 'Operation Prosper' employment scheme to help veterans secure high-paid jobs

Read more: 'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

Writing in the Daily Mail, Sir Keir said: "My commitment to Nato and the UK’s nuclear deterrent – maintained on behalf of Nato allies – is unshakeable. Absolute. Total. The changed Labour Party that I lead knows that our national security always comes first."

He went on to outline his triple lock pledge, saying: "First, we will make a cast-iron commitment to build all four new Dreadnought nuclear subs here in the UK, in Barrow-in-Furness. British investment, supporting skilled British jobs and boosting British communities.

"Second, we will pledge to maintain Britain's continuous at sea nuclear deterrent. Backing our brave submariners who sacrifice a normal life to keep us safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"Third, we'll promise to deliver all future upgrades needed. We'll ensure our nuclear deterrent is properly equipped and armed to face the challenges of the decades to come.

"Make no mistake, this is a generational, multi-decade commitment. Not only is this about defending our land and our Nato allies, it's also defending our economy – prioritising British jobs, British skills and much-needed economic growth here on our shores."

Natasha Clark speaks to Nick Ferrari on new AUKUS deal

Sir Keir also told the i that his ambition was to boost the defence budget to 2.5% of GDP, if it fits with Labour's fiscal rules.

He added: "Countless families in Barrow and across Britain have built a secure future over decades of hard work building our defences. I want that to continue for the decades to come.

"That's why we are fully backing Aukus submarines to be built in Barrow, too.

"And it's why Labour will ensure that new UK leadership within Aukus helps make this national endeavour a success for Britain."

Read more: 'We're ready to respond to war footing demands', boss of BAE's warship building programme says

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt during their visit to Barrow-in-Furness
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt during their visit to Barrow-in-Furness. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt also visited BAE Systems Submarines in Barrow-in-Furness in March, having declared a "critical national endeavour" to secure the nuclear industry's future.

Addressing the "changed" Labour approach to Trident, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Sir Keir Starmer and John Healey tried twice to put Jeremy Corbyn in charge of the nation's armed forces.

"The same man who wanted to scrap our nuclear deterrent, dismantle Nato and questioned the integrity of British Intelligence community.

"Labour's shadow foreign secretary even voted repeatedly to scrap Trident. They are not the party to be trusted with our nation's defences.

"Only Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives can be trusted to protect our nuclear deterrent and stick to the plan to work with our Aukus allies to build the world's most advanced nuclear submarines which will create thousands of jobs for people across the country and build a more secure world.

"This is just another attempted distraction from the Angela Rayner scandal. If Sir Keir Starmer cannot show leadership on this issue, how can he be trusted to make decision on national security."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son.

Prince William and Prince George cheer on Aston Villa in first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement

Music Festival Deaths

Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against Drake over concert deaths

Books of barcoded Royal Mail 1st class postage stamps depicting the head of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal Mail accuses Border Force of failing to stop China from 'flooding UK with fake stamps'

Rishi Sunak is launching an employment plan which pledges to help veterans secure high-paid jobs

Rishi Sunak launches £2.1m 'Operation Prosper' employment scheme to help veterans secure high-paid jobs

Dodgers Ohtani Interpreter Baseball

Baseball star’s interpreter ‘stole millions to cover gambling debts’

Harry and Meghan are to be the executive producers of two new non-fiction Netflix series

Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo

Harry Kane's three children are said to have been injured in a multiple vehicle car accident

Three of Harry Kane's children escape car crash in Germany unharmed - after he flew to UK for Champions League clash

Caitlyn Jenner has responded to news of the death of O.J. Simpson

'Good riddance': Caitlyn Jenner responds to OJ Simpson's death 30 years on from murder trial that tore Kardashians apart

The British TV chef who "ghosted" his pregnant wife was found in under 16 hours following an online manhunt

Brit TV chef accused of 'ghosting' his family sends 'grovelling' text to wife

OJ Simpson, the controversial former NFL star who also pursued an acting career, has died of cancer at the age of 76.

Controversial life of OJ Simpson: From NFL star to murder suspect in 'trial of the century'

Poland Abortion

Poland’s parliament debates liberalising abortion law

Ina Rodrigues was killed in the collision

WATCH: CCTV captures moment moped drivers flee after woman, 58, killed in Hammersmith hit-and-run

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76

Former American footballer OJ Simpson who was controversially cleared of double murder dies age 76 after cancer battle

The Enel Green Power hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam

Divers discover two more bodies in Italian hydroelectric plant explosion

Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank leaves key interest rate unchanged

The sound of the police? A bird has learnt to mimic the sound of a siren

Special Branch: Officers baffled after bird in tree outside police station mimics sound of siren

Latest News

See more Latest News

Members of the Siberian Battalion, formed mostly of volunteer Russian citizens, of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ International Legion, practice during military exercises

Ukraine’s parliament passes law to boost conscript numbers after months of delay

An MQ9 Predator drone

China sanctions two US firms over ‘support for arms sales to Taiwan’

The sentences following the murders of Holly Bramley (left) and Cody Fisher (right) demonstrate a "disparity", a campaigner has said

Domestic violence campaigner slams sentencing ‘disparity’ and says male on female violence ‘not taken as seriously’
A Qatar Airways jet

Judge ends women’s case against Qatar Airways over invasive examinations

Prince Walker-Ayeni died just days before his 18th birthday

Three 16-year-olds charged with murder after 17-year-old stabbed to death in street

Arizona state representative Republican Matt Gress speaks to reporters on the House floor at the Capitol

Fight over abortion ban engulfs lawmakers in Arizona legislature

Sarah Mayhew

Body of woman found in Croydon park 'cut up using power tools', court hears

Sheridan Smith’s troubled musical titled Opening Night has been cancelled

Sheridan Smith's under-fire West End play cancelled as producers blame ‘challenging financial landscape’
Truong My Lan, front centre, attends a trial in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Property tycoon sentenced to death in Vietnam’s largest fraud trial

Ismail Haniyeh barely reacted to the news of his sons' deaths

Chilling moment Hamas leader barely flinches as he’s told his three sons have been killed in Israeli air strike

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge
The Prince of Wales has shared a personal message on the account he shares with Kate

Prince William breaks silence after Kate's cancer diagnosis as he shares personal message

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit