Keir Starmer slams Sunak for trans jibe at PMQs as mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey visits parliament

Starmer slammed the PM for his transgender jibe at PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV/Supplied

By Jenny Medlicott

Keir Starmer has hit out at Rishi Sunak for making a transgender jibe while 'Brianna Ghey's mother is in the chamber' during Prime Minister's Questions.

Speaking to the House on Wednesday afternoon, the Prime Minister listed the 'empty promises' and 'U-turns' he claims Sir Keir has made since becoming Labour Party leader.

Among these Mr Sunak included Sir Keir's alleged U-turn on ‘defining a woman’.

He said: "We are bringing the waiting lists down for the longest waiters and making progress, but it is a bit rich to hear about promises from someone who has broken every single promise he was elected on.

"I think I have counted almost 30 in the last year. Pensions, planning, peerages, public sector pay, tuition fees, childcare, second referendums, defining a woman - although in fairness that was only 99% of a U-turn."

Sir Keir made a remark last year saying 99.9% of women do not have a penis.

Mr Sunak's comments came after Sir Keir had reportedly told the gallery that the mother of murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was at PMQs - although it is unclear if the Prime Minister heard she was present.

Brianna's mother was reportedly at PMQs on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

Sir Keir quickly hit out at the Prime Minister after his remarks, telling the House: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna's mother is in this chamber. “Shame,” he added.

The rest of the gallery erupted into chants repeating "shame".

“I think the role of the prime minister is to ensure that every single citizen in this country feels safe and respected. It's a shame the prime minister doesn't share that,” Sir Keir continued.

"Parading as a man of integrity when he's got absolutely no responsibility."

While Sir Keir tells the gallery Ms Ghey is present, it is unclear whether she was actually in the gallery for PMQs or had been visiting Parliament more generally.

He opened the session: "This week the unwavering bravery of Brianna Ghey's mother Esther has touched us all. As a father, I can't even imagine the pain that she is going through and I am glad that she is with us in the gallery here today."

A spokesman for the PM later said: "It’s legitimate to point out the number of U-turns the Leader of the Opposition has made."

The clash between the pair comes after the two teenagers who killed the transgender teenager were jailed for a minimum of 42 years in total last week.

Scarlett Jenkinson was given a minimum term of 22 years, minus time on remand, while Eddie Ratcliffe got 20 years minimum minus term on remand at Manchester Crown Court.